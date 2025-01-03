New King Tut Exhibition Headlines Biltmore's 130th Anniversary Year

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Biltmore is thrilled to offer a new world-class exhibition, cherished seasonal events, and an elevated hotel experience in a year that marks a special milestone—the 130th anniversary of Biltmore.

NEW! March 21, 2025 – Jan. 4, 2026: Tutankhamun: His Tomb and His Treasures

Biltmore is kicking off the year with Tutankhamun: His Tomb and His Treasures, an exploration of the culture of ancient Egypt, the time of Tutankhamun, the search for and thrilling discovery of his tomb, and the treasures found within. Hailed as the world's most complete Tutankhamun exhibition, this fascinating experience opens March 21 in Biltmore's exhibition center, Amherst at Deerpark.

NEW! Renovations at The Inn on Biltmore Estate

Spring marks the completion of a two-year redesign of all guest rooms and corridors at The Inn on Biltmore Estate in collaboration with ROAM Interior Design. Drawing inspiration from Biltmore House's history, the redesign blends classical European style with modern luxury. Guests will enjoy nature-inspired wall coverings by William Morris, embossed leathers, carved wood detailing, and artwork recreations from the Vanderbilt family's collection. Each guest room features hardwood floors, spa-style bathrooms, and expansive windows. The Inn on Biltmore Estate remains open during the final touches of the renovation.

March 21 – May 22, 2025: Spring at Biltmore

Celebrate Spring at Biltmore as thousands of spring flowers—from daffodils and tulips to wisteria, azaleas, and roses—mark the arrival of warmer weather. This season honors the genius of landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted, whose vision created Biltmore's grounds. Explore shops, restaurants, and the winery in Antler Hill Village, the European-inspired village also home to a farmyard, playground, nature trails, and more. Easter activities take place on April 19 and 20, including an Easter Scavenger Hunt for families.

May 23 – Sept. 1, 2025: Summer at Biltmore

Explore lush gardens in full bloom, enjoy outdoor activities like guided hikes and horseback riding, and savor farm-to-table dining. With breathtaking views of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Biltmore's summer experience invites relaxation and adventure. The season also features special events like live music in Antler Hill Village, creating the perfect summer getaway.

Sept. 2 – Oct. 31, 2025: Fall at Biltmore

Fall offers some of the most spectacular views of autumnal leaf color, given the estate's location in the heart of western North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains. The Walled Garden will be filled with chrysanthemums in jewel-toned colors. Explore the Conservatory, Bass Pond, and Lagoon, all created for enjoyment of the great outdoors.

Nov. 1, 2025 – Jan. 4, 2026: Christmas at Biltmore

During the holiday season, Christmas at Biltmore will once again enchant. Candlelight Christmas Evenings invites guests to experience Biltmore House illuminated with the glow of candlelight and firelight, accompanied by live music and the iconic 55-foot Norway spruce on the front lawn. A daytime tour of Biltmore House will also be offered to take in thousands of holiday decorations that transform the estate into a winter wonderland.

