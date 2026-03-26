ASHEVILLE, N.C., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Biltmore announces the debut of Luminere tonight, a new outdoor evening experience that transforms the estate's historic grounds through light, imagery, and sound. Offered on select evenings through Oct. 18, 2026, Luminere invites guests to explore Biltmore from sunset into the night.

Biltmore Debuts Luminere, a New Evening Sensory Experience of Light, Imagery, and Sound Speed Speed

Developed in collaboration with experiential design studio Klip Collective, Luminere uses projection mapping, lighting, and music to reimagine Biltmore House and its surrounding landscapes. The studio's previous work includes installations for the Sundance Film Festival, Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix, and Longwood Gardens in Pennsylvania.

A new chapter for Biltmore after dark

Debuting during Biltmore's 130th anniversary year, Luminere represents the estate's first large-scale original evening experience beyond the holidays. The experience draws inspiration from the Vanderbilt family's long-standing appreciation for art and design, as well as archival accounts of lantern-lit garden parties held on the estate in the 1920s.

"Opening Luminere is an incredibly meaningful moment for us," said Chase Pickering, vice president of guest experience and great-great-grandson of Biltmore founder George Vanderbilt. "My family has always believed in preserving the past while embracing the future. With Luminere, we've created something entirely new that honors our legacy while offering guests a fresh perspective on the estate."

Storytelling through light, sound and design

Luminere follows a self-guided route through outdoor settings, including Biltmore House, formal gardens, the Conservatory, and a treescape. Each area incorporates projections, custom lighting, and an original musical score.

The gardens are designed to interact with light and evolve throughout the seasons, integrating technology with the estate's natural landscape.

The original score, composed by Julian Grefe, includes recordings captured in part inside Biltmore House.

Cinematic projections on Biltmore House highlight key moments in the estate's history, from its construction to the Vanderbilt family's legacy.

"Using Biltmore as our canvas, we've created a visual and emotional experience that reflects its history and natural surroundings," said Ricardo Rivera, creative director and co-founder of Klip Collective.

Culinary & new experiences

Luminere includes optional culinary offerings, with pre-ordered picnics ranging from charcuterie and regional cheeses to caviar and sparkling wine. Restaurants across the estate offer seasonal menus, including cocktails and desserts made with estate-grown ingredients such as honey, herbs, and edible flowers.

An optional guided experience, the Artistic Legacies tour, is available during Luminere evenings and highlights the Vanderbilt family's art collection. The tour includes works by artists such as Monet, Renoir and Whistler, along with original artwork by Cornelia Vanderbilt on display for the first time.

Guest information

Opening: March 26, 2026

March 26, 2026 Dates: Select evenings through Oct. 18, 2026

Select evenings through Oct. 18, 2026 Location: Biltmore Estate, Asheville

Biltmore Estate, Asheville Tickets: Separate ticket required

Separate ticket required More Information: Biltmore.com/luminere

The experience operates in most weather conditions, including light rain. Lodging packages are available for guests seeking extended stays.

Media resources

Media assets, including photography, a teaser video and b-roll footage, are available via the Luminere online press kit.

SOURCE Biltmore