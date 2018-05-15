Bimbo Bakeries USA Introduces New Entenmann's® Little Bites® Vanilla Muffins, Bringing the Simply Delicious Flavor to Snack Time Everywhere

HORSHAM, Pa., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity at its yummiest! Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU), the nation's largest baking company, is bringing the universally loved flavor of vanilla to a convenient mini muffin with the launch of new, Limited Edition Entenmann's® Little Bites® Vanilla Naturally Flavored Muffins. The scrumptious addition to the Little Bites® Seasonal Favorites® line can be devoured nationwide by kids and adults alike now through June.

As temperatures start to rise and families head outside, fans can enjoy the melt-in-your-mouth goodness of Entenmann's® Little Bites® Vanilla Muffins in perfectly portioned pouches ideal for snacking on the go. Naturally flavored, the soft and moist mini muffins are sure to please taste buds of all ages.

"For nearly twenty years, Little Bites® has made snack time a breeze, providing parents with a convenient option they can feel good about and kids with the delicious mini muffins they love," said Kim Bremer, Director of Marketing for Entenmann's® Little Bites®. "We regularly listen to our fans' preferences and suggestions so that we can continue surprising them with new, in-demand flavors, and we're thrilled to bring the beloved flavor of vanilla to our Seasonal Favorites® offerings."

Limited Edition Little Bites® Vanilla Naturally Flavored Muffins are the latest addition to the brand's line of easy, pre-portioned pouches filled with delicious baked snacks. At 190 calories per pouch and with no high fructose corn syrup and 0g trans-fat, Little Bites® Vanilla Muffins are the perfect snacking solution for today's busy families.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU), headquartered in Horsham, PA, is the nation's leading baking company providing the highest quality baked goods at a great value to customers and consumers. This includes well-known brand Entenmann's®, producer of top quality donuts and cakes since 1898. In 1999, Entenmann's launched world-class Little Bites® Muffins, baked up soft and moist in pre-packaged, portable pouches, making them perfect to snack on-the-go. Top selling varieties include Chocolate Chip, Blueberry, Brownie, and Golden Party Cakes, and all are available nationwide in mass and grocery retailers, as well as club stores. For more information, visit www.littlebites.com.

