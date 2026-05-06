Bimini Pet Health Expands Topeka Facility to Increase Capacity, Improve Efficiency

2300-square-foot addition will help streamline operations and support future growth

TOPEKA, Kan., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bimini Pet Health, a leading U.S.-based contract manufacturer of scientifically formulated dosage form pet health supplements and health treats, today announced the opening of an expansion at its Topeka facility, an investment designed to increase capacity, enhance efficiency and support the company's continued growth in the community where it was founded.

The added space supports manufacturing, storage and overall workflow, giving Bimini more room to grow and increasing efficiency as demand continues to rise. Company leaders said the expansion will help position the business for future growth and support its ability to take on greater volume over time.

"Topeka is where Bimini was founded, and this investment reflects our confidence in the future we are building here," said Dr. Sam Al-Murrani, General Manager of Bimini Pet Health. "This community has been part of our story from the beginning, and we are proud to keep investing in Topeka. We'd also like to thank Go Topeka for its support of this project, including a small business incentive that helped make the expansion a reality."

As the company continues to grow, the expanded facility is expected to support additional hiring in production, with potential growth in sales, operations and quality roles as well.

Bimini celebrated the expansion with an official ribbon cutting at its facility at 1440 SW 41st Street in Topeka on May 5th.

Contact:

Ryan Gerding, EAG Advertising & Marketing for Bimini Pet Health

[email protected]

816-665-1001

SOURCE Bimini Pet Health