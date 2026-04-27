Bimini Pet Health to Spotlight Career Opportunities in Pet Nutrition at Petfood Forum 2026

Company's involvement reflects commitment to student engagement, manufacturing education and the future workforce in the Topeka region

TOPEKA, Kan., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bimini Pet Health , a leading U.S.-based contract manufacturer of scientifically formulated dosage form pet health supplements and health treats, today announced its participation in "Pathways in Pet Nutrition: Exploring Your Future in a Growing Industry," a student-focused session at Petfood Forum 2026 at the Kansas City Convention Center.

As part of the program, Dr. Sam Al-Murrani, General Manager of Bimini Pet Health, will represent the company on a panel scheduled for Tuesday, April 28 at 11 a.m. The session is designed to introduce students to the wide range of career opportunities available across pet nutrition and the broader animal health industry.

The session is part of the Animal Health Corridor Student Pathway Keynote Program and is intended to help students better understand how their scientific training can translate into meaningful careers in research, innovation, engineering, product development, data science, regulatory affairs, operations and other critical functions.

The discussion will give attendees the opportunity to hear directly from leaders across the industry about the challenges companies are working to solve, the value of diverse scientific backgrounds and how students can begin preparing for future roles in the field.

"At Bimini, we believe it is important to help students see the many ways their education can lead to meaningful work in pet health and manufacturing," said Dr. Al-Murrani. "This industry needs innovative thinkers from a wide range of scientific backgrounds. Programs like this connect students with real opportunities in a growing industry and strengthen the future workforce in our region."

Petfood Forum is one of the pet food industry's leading events, bringing together professionals from around the world to explore trends, innovations and business opportunities across the sector.

Media Contact: Ryan Gerding, EAG Advertising & Marketing, 816-665-1001, [email protected]

SOURCE Bimini Pet Health