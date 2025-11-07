Binaytara Launches $25,000 Implementation Science Research Grants to Accelerate Real-World Cancer Care Innovation

The new grants aim to accelerate innovative research addressing inequities in cancer care and outcomes.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Binaytara is excited to announce competitive Implementation Science Research Grants of $25,000 each to support innovative projects that will make a real difference in how we deliver cancer care and improve patient outcomes. This grant is eligible only to current hematology/oncology fellows or early-career researchers who have an abstract accepted for presentation at the Summit on Cancer Health Disparities 2026, Binaytara's flagship continuing medical education conference.

These grants support the development of bold, practice-changing research that reduces cancer disparities. Hematologist/Oncology fellows and early-career professionals will not only have the chance to spotlight their research in this live competition at SCHD26, but also hone their communication skills in the process.

The Impact Pitch Competition

The winners will be selected through our Impact Pitch, a Shark Tank–style competition that will redefine how we fund innovative cancer research. Reviewers will evaluate each proposal, and the audience will vote to select the winning projects that receive Binaytara Implementation Science Research Grants. This is not a traditional grant application process. It is engaging, it is competitive, and it puts early-career cancer researchers in the spotlight to showcase their most innovative research ideas for improving cancer care and delivery.

The competition invites visionary early-career investigators who are ready to challenge conventional thinking and design practical, scalable solutions for cancer care delivery.

If that sounds like you, we cannot wait to see you on the SCHD26 stage. This initiative is part of Binaytara's broader mission to minimize cancer disparities and aligns with our upcoming flagship continuing medical education conference, the Summit on Cancer Health Disparities (SCHD).

SCHD26: Uniting Oncologists to Transform Cancer Health Disparities

SCHD is a leading national oncology conference dedicated to advancing health equity in cancer care. Held on March 27-28, 2026, in Bellevue, Washington, this CME/CE/ACPE-accredited cancer conference brings together oncologists and healthcare providers from diverse clinical settings to address persistent cancer disparities affecting the underserved population. Dr. David Aboulafia (Virginia Mason Medical Center) and Dr. Ana Maria Lopez (Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center), recognized leaders in oncology and cancer health disparities research, are set to chair SCHD26, bringing a wealth of expertise and innovative vision to the conference.

Why This Matters: A Message from the SCHD26 Chairs

"Binaytara is at the forefront of examining and addressing disparities in cancer care across the globe," said Dr. Martha Pritchett Mims, professor of hematology & oncology at Baylor College of Medicine, and co-chair of the SCHD26 Abstract Committee for Binaytara. "These implementation science grants are the next step in supporting these efforts and represent a real commitment to moving the needle in cancer care."

"To address disparities in cancer care, effective programs must build on successful implementation," said Dr. Don S. Dizon, Service Line Chief of Hematology and Oncology and the Jane F. Desforges, M.D., Chair in Hematology and Oncology at Tufts University School of Medicine, and co-chair of the SCHD26 Abstract Committee for Binaytara. "This requires intentional, evidence-based efforts in strategic planning and analysis. However, funding for these early efforts is often lacking. Binaytara aims to address this need by encouraging early-career scientists to explore and develop in this field. By providing resources and support, the foundation hopes to foster innovation and progress in cancer care, ultimately leading to more equitable treatment outcomes for patients."

"Binaytara is focused on achieving equitable cancer care for all, including the most marginalized populations," said Dr. David Aboulafia, a clinical professor of medicine at the University of Washington and attending hematologist at Virginia Mason, Chair of the Binaytara Board of Directors, and Co-Chair of SCHD26. "We are fostering the next generation of leaders by offering competitive Implementation Science Research Grants, each for $25,000, to support novel projects that advance equitable cancer care delivery and outcomes. This is a wonderful opportunity to help launch the next phase of your career."

"The Impact Pitch is a fast-paced, high-energy, and inspiring way to celebrate and invest in the next generation of innovators transforming cancer care," says Dr. Binay Shah, co-founder and president of Binaytara. "The Impact Pitch is where science meets showtime because it gives researchers a chance to present their research project live on stage to an audience who will be voting for the grant winners."

Ready to make your pitch?

Start by submitting your abstract to the Summit on Cancer Health Disparities 2026. The deadline for abstract submission is December 15, 2025. For more information on grant proposal guidelines and abstract submission, visit the Binaytara Research Grants page.

About Binaytara:

Binaytara is a leader in global oncology dedicated to eliminating cancer disparities worldwide. As the largest organizer of hematology/oncology conferences in the United States, Binaytara educates thousands of oncology and hematology practitioners in staying current on cutting-edge treatments for their patients. Binaytara's impact extends globally, partnering with local health organizations and governments to establish cancer care centers, improve healthcare access and outcomes through advocacy, foster innovative research in implementation science, and strengthen continuing education programs.

Website: Binaytara.org

X: @Binaytara

Instagram: @Binaytara

LinkedIn: Binaytara

SOURCE Binaytara