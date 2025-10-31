Binaytara's 5th Precision Oncology Summit Brings Latest Clinical Research to San Francisco

Leading Oncology Experts to Redefine Cancer Care at the 5th Binaytara Precision Oncology Summit

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5th Binaytara Precision Oncology Summit , a two-day conference chaired by Dr. Mark Pegram , convenes in San Francisco on October 24-25, 2025. The summit is dedicated to redefining cancer treatment through advanced molecular targeted strategies. Participants can earn up to 10 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™ or 10 ABIM MOC Part II points for attending the conference.

Dr. Pegram, the Suzy Yuan-Huey Hung Endowed Professor of Medical Oncology at Stanford University School of Medicine, will lead a gathering of the nation's top oncologists. Together, they will explore cutting-edge developments in the field, with a focus on integrating genomics, novel therapies, and emerging technologies into routine clinical practice.

The summit is designed to foster learning and discussion between key opinion leaders. It features a robust educational format that blends didactic lectures, roundtable discussions, abstract presentations, case-based learning, and a live molecular tumor board. This diverse approach immerses attendees in the practical application of precision oncology, equipping them to make complex decisions in patient care.

The cutting-edge abstracts selected for this conference promise to shape the future of oncology. Dr. Marianne Dubard-Gault of the Providence Swedish Cancer Institute, co-chair of the abstracts committee, highlighted the potential of one study to significantly improve patient outcomes. She noted, "Paired genetic testing to identify a targeted therapy as soon as possible is critical to help move the needle for patients newly diagnosed with cancer."

Another notable abstract focuses on PALB2 mutations in pancreatic cancer. Dr. Ronan Hsieh , a medical oncologist at Swedish Health, stated that the research "indicates durable disease control with PARP inhibitors and may have important implications in treatment decision making."

Dr. Arya Roy , a medical oncologist at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center and a member of the summit's abstract committee, explained, "The innovative work that will be showcased at the conference points toward a future where data-driven, inclusive genomic strategies inform not just treatment decisions, but also the structural improvements needed in cancer care delivery."

Collectively, the research to be presented underscores how genomics and equity are redefining cancer care. The studies at the conference emphasize the value of molecular profiling for precise diagnosis and prognosis and highlight the urgent need for timely and equitable access to genomic testing.

The Binaytara Precision Oncology Summit is back, bigger and better than ever. In 2025, precision medicine continues to be a leading innovation, driving clinical practice-changing cancer care. To this end, the summit provides healthcare professionals with an opportunity to stay informed, exchange ideas, and advance the science and delivery of cancer care.

About Binaytara

Founded in 2007, Binaytara works to reduce cancer health disparities globally through cancer care centers, advocacy, research, and education programs. Binaytara is a leader in global oncology and is dedicated to reducing cancer disparities worldwide. As the largest organizer of in-person hematology/oncology conferences in the United States, Binaytara educates thousands of oncology and hematology practitioners on the latest treatments for their patients. Binaytara's impact extends globally, partnering with local health organizations and governments to establish cancer care centers, improve healthcare access and outcomes through advocacy, foster innovative research in implementation science, and strengthen continuing education programs.

