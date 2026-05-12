Bindex brings osteoporosis screening to Boots pharmacies

Earlier detection of osteoporosis than ever

LONDON and KUOPIO, Finland, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boots has launched a new pilot Bone Density Scan Service utilizing Bindex ultrasound technology. With the Bindex device, osteoporosis risk can be detected in a quick assessment available at selected Boots pharmacies. The collaboration helps raise awareness of personal osteoporosis risk earlier and encourages proactive steps before fractures occur. It is also part of a broader shift in healthcare—from hospital to community.

A gradually developing condition is often diagnosed too late – until now

A Bindex scan is performed on the shinbone and takes less than a minute.

Osteoporosis is often called "a silent condition." According to the NHS, osteoporosis weakens bones, making them fragile and more likely to break, and diagnosis often follows a fracture. In the UK, 3.5 million people are living with osteoporosis, and more than 500,000 fragility fractures occur each year—around one every minute—according to the Royal Osteoporosis Society.

Bone Index Finland Ltd, the company behind Bindex®, enables earlier identification of osteoporosis risk. The pilot brings Bindex's point-of-care bone health technology into a convenient assessment available in familiar community healthcare settings.

"Too often, osteoporosis is recognised only after a fracture has already occurred. This collaboration aims to change that pathway by making bone health assessment more accessible, scalable, and actionable in real-world care settings," said Janne Karjalainen, CEO of Bone Index Finland Ltd. "By bringing point-of-care assessment closer to where people already seek health advice, we can support earlier identification, clearer next steps, and more proactive prevention."

Earlier detection with a proven and portable device

Bindex® is a portable, radiation-free ultrasound device designed for accessible point-of-care bone health assessment. It enables healthcare providers to identify individuals who may benefit from further advice, lifestyle support, or clinical follow-up—all within community healthcare settings.

The Bindex® system has been validated in multiple clinical studies with DXA. It is CE-marked, MHRA-registered, and FDA-cleared. According to the company, more than four million scans have been performed globally, supported by clinical studies across Europe and the US.

Collaboration as part of a broader shift

The collaboration reflects a broader shift in healthcare toward prevention, community-based services, and digital health. In recent public commentary, Karjalainen highlighted the role of Bindex® pulse-echo ultrasonometry in point-of-care osteoporosis screening and fragility fracture prevention, emphasizing the need for earlier risk identification and improved accessibility in real-world settings. Karjalainen also linked Bindex's UK activities to NHS priorities such as moving care from hospital to community and from sickness to prevention.

About Bindex®

Bindex® is a portable, radiation-free pulse-echo ultrasound technology developed by Bone Index Finland Ltd for osteoporosis screening and diagnostics. The device measures cortical bone thickness at the shinbone and calculates a Density Index to help identify individuals at higher risk of osteoporosis.

Media contacts

Bone Index Finland Ltd: [email protected]

Phone: +358 50 448 1696

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SOURCE Bone Index Finland Ltd.