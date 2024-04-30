SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend, the leading provider of financial operations automation software to the insurance industry, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with BindHQ, the premier agency operating system for MGAs, wholesalers and MGUs. This collaboration leverages Ascend's suite of automation solutions to streamline payments and accounting processes alongside BindHQ's all-encompassing management technology.

BindHQ and Ascend Partner to Transform Broker Management and Financial Operations, Streamlining MGA Payment Workflows, Boosting Efficiency and Profitability

"We're elevating the insurance financial and operational landscape by integrating Ascend's cutting-edge technology into BindHQ," stated Cristian Joe , founder and CEO of BindHQ. "With a shared vision for innovation and service excellence, Ascend and BindHQ will unlock resources for MGAs, wholesalers and MGUs to be able to increase production and be more competitively positioned."

Ascend's pioneering technology simplifies the billing, financing, and accounting processes for insurance businesses, allowing them to reduce time spent on back office administrative duties as well as improve margins and cash flow by speeding up the AR/AP processes alongside reconciliation and reporting to recognize revenue quicker.

Key Advantages for MGAs, MGUs, and Wholesale Brokerages:

Streamlined Efficiency: Reduction in manual entry accelerates operational workflows.

Optimized Cash Flow: Swift processing and improved payment terms for better financial control.

Precision and Accuracy: Enhanced data integrity through automation.

Exemplary Client Service: Quicker response times lead to heightened client satisfaction.

"Our partnership with BindHQ is set to create a market-leading, turnkey solution for any MGA or Wholesaler looking for a full stack operating platform," said Spencer King , Head of Sales for MGA/Wholesaler. "BindHQ's dedication to an API-first philosophy mirrors our commitment to tech-driven efficiency. Together, our platforms can empower all insurance intermediaries to streamline back-office operations."

About BindHQ

BindHQ helps MGAs, MGUs, and Wholesalers modernize and unite agent portals, consolidate underwriting data, and streamline back office and insurance CRM into one frictionless cloud-based platform. BindHQ is AMS 2.0—streamlining underwriting and boosting productivity. Learn more at www.bindhq.com .

About Ascend

Ascend is the only industry solution that automates the entire insurance payment lifecycle including collection, accounting, reconciliation, and disbursement. Businesses using Ascend experience improved operational efficiencies, treasury management, and customer experience - resulting in increased profitability. To learn more about how Ascend can transform your business, please visit www.useascend.com .

Press contact:

Mike Nguyen

[email protected]

SOURCE Ascend