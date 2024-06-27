Binge-Eating Disorder Treatment Market size is set to grow by USD 568.7 million from 2024-2028, Increasing prevalence of binge-eating disorder boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global binge-eating disorder treatment market size is estimated to grow by USD 568.7 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.78% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of binge-eating disorder is driving market growth, with a trend towards development and approval of new drugs. However, side effects of binge-eating disorder drugs poses a challenge. Key market players include Alvogen Iceland ehf, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Chronos Therapeutics Ltd., Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC, Eli Lilly and Co., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Lupin Ltd., Omeros Corp., Pyramid Healthcare Inc., Rosewood Centers for Eating disorders, Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Timberline Knolls Residential Treatment Center, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., Tryp Therapeutics Inc., Viatris Inc., VIVUS LLC, and Walden Behavioral Care.

Binge-Eating Disorder Treatment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.78% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 568.7 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.24 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, UK, Germany, China, and India Key companies profiled Alvogen Iceland ehf, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Chronos Therapeutics Ltd., Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC, Eli Lilly and Co., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Lupin Ltd., Omeros Corp., Pyramid Healthcare Inc., Rosewood Centers for Eating disorders, Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Timberline Knolls Residential Treatment Center, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., Tryp Therapeutics Inc., Viatris Inc., VIVUS LLC, and Walden Behavioral Care

Market Driver

The binge-eating disorder treatment market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of this condition. Pharmaceutical companies are actively developing new treatments for binge-eating disorders, with several initiatives underway. For instance, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. And Massachusetts General Hospital announced a collaboration in 2022 to assess TNX-1900 as a potential treatment for patients diagnosed with both binge-eating disorder and obesity. The planned phase 2 clinical trial, which was set to launch in the second half of 2022, is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study involving 60 patients. Additionally, Tryp Therapeutics reported interim results from its Phase II trial with psilocybin (TRP-8803) for binge-eating disorder treatment, showing an average reduction of 80% in daily binge-eating episodes. These developments indicate a positive impact on the global binge-eating disorder treatment market during the forecast period.

The Binge Eating Disorder (BED) treatment market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising prevalence of BED, Bulimia, and other eating disorders. This market caters to patients diagnosed with psychological and non-psychological problems, including comorbidities like general medical illnesses, obesity, diabetes, hypertension, chronic pain, anxiety disorders, mood disorders, impulse-control disorders, and substance use disorders. Doctors are focusing on individualized treatment options for patients, including psychotherapy and medications. Antidepressant drugs, such as serotonergic antidepressants, are commonly used to treat BED. New treatments, like Lisdexamfetamine with Methylphenidate and Centanafadine Sustained-release Tablets, are undergoing Phase 2 and Phase 4 clinical trials. Costly treatment for eating disorders can be a challenge for patients. However, healthcare services continue to offer various treatment therapies, including medication and psychotherapy, to help manage symptoms of excessive feeding and impairments related to overweight or normal weight profiles. Other medical disorders, such as gastrointestinal problems, headaches, and sleeplessness, can also be addressed through these treatments. Anorexia and its related disorders, such as bulimia, continue to pose a challenge in the treatment market. The use of medications like Solriamfetol and Dasotraline is being explored to address the complex nature of these disorders. The overall healthcare expenditures for treating eating disorders are expected to increase as more effective and accessible treatment options become available.

Market Challenges

Binge-eating disorder (BED) is a serious mental health condition characterized by recurrent episodes of eating large quantities of food in a short period, often accompanied by feelings of shame or guilt. While binge-eating disorder drugs offer potential treatment options, their use comes with significant risks, particularly during pregnancy. These drugs have been linked to congenital abnormalities, stillbirths, spontaneous abortion, low birth weight, gestational hypertension, prematurity, postpartum hemorrhage, and delayed motor development in newborns. Furthermore, binge-eating disorder drugs can cause physical side effects such as headaches, insomnia/hypersomnia, and gastric distress, as well as emotional side effects like hyperactivity, hostility, emotional lability, irritability, and self-harm. These side effects may hinder the growth of the global binge-eating disorder treatment market, as they impede patient compliance and contribute to treatment resistance in up to 30% of cases. Therefore, the uncertainty surrounding the safety and efficacy of binge-eating disorder drugs, particularly for pregnant women, presents a significant challenge for the market's growth during the forecast period.

The Binge-Eating Disorder (BED) treatment market faces several challenges in addressing this medical disorder characterized by excessive feeding, often leading to overweight or normal weight profiles. Patients with BED often suffer from comorbid mood disorders, impulse-control disorders, and substance use disorders. Treatment options include psychotherapy, antidepressant drugs, and medication from the Pharmaceuticals category, such as Lisdexamfetamine with Methylphenidate, Centanafadine Sustained-Release Tablets, and Serotonergic antidepressants like Solriamfetol and Dasotraline . However, costly treatment and potential medical complications, including cardiac diseases, insomnia, gastroesophageal reflux disease, headaches, and sleeplessness, pose significant challenges. Doctors play a crucial role in diagnosing and treating BED, but healthcare expenditures continue to rise due to the high demand for healthcare services. The Phase 2 and 4 clinical trials of these treatments demonstrate promising results, but more research is needed to individualize treatment and improve patient outcomes. (Biological Psychiatry, Psychiatry Research)

Segment Overview

This binge-eating disorder treatment market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Type 2.1 Antidepressants

2.2 Anticonvulsants

2.3 Stimulants and others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)



1.1 Offline- In 2023, the offline sector held the largest share of the global binge-eating disorder treatment market. This segment's dominance can be attributed to several factors. Offline retailers offer product assurance, authenticity, and verification, making them a preferred choice for customers. Additionally, offline stores provide convenience, personalization, and personal support, which fuels their expansion during the forecast period. The advantages of offline stores include a wide geographical presence, ease of production and inventory management, and efficient goods transportation. Market players invest in brick-and-mortar stores to increase their regional and global shares. The growth of the retail sector, which improves access to binge-eating disorder treatment drugs, is expected to accelerate offline segment growth, thereby boosting the overall market expansion.

The Paracetamol market is experiencing robust growth due to its widespread use as an analgesic and antipyretic. With increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising consumer awareness, the demand for paracetamol is on the rise globally. Meanwhile, the Antibiotics market continues to expand, driven by the persistent need to combat bacterial infections. However, the market faces challenges such as antibiotic resistance and stringent regulations. Innovations in antibiotic development and strategic collaborations are pivotal in addressing these issues, ensuring sustained market growth and effective healthcare solutions.

Research Analysis

Binge eating disorder (BED) is a serious mental health condition characterized by recurrent episodes of excessive food consumption, often accompanied by feelings of guilt or shame. This eating disorder differs from bulimia in that there's no purging or compensatory behaviors. BED affects individuals of all weight profiles, including those who are overweight, obese, or normal weight. Comorbid psychological problems, such as depression and anxiety, are common in individuals with BED. Additionally, individuals with BED may experience various non-psychological problems, including medical disorders like obesity, diabetes, hypertension, chronic pain, and other comorbid disorders. While there are no specific medications approved solely for BED, some medications, such as antidepressants and anti-obesity drugs, may be used to manage symptoms and underlying conditions. Treatment for BED typically involves a combination of psychological interventions, such as cognitive-behavioral therapy and psychotherapy, to help individuals understand and change their eating patterns and address any underlying emotional or psychological issues.

Market Research Overview

Binge eating disorder (BED) is a type of eating disorder characterized by recurrent episodes of excessive food consumption, often accompanied by feelings of guilt, depression, or anxiety. BED can affect individuals of all weight profiles and is often accompanied by bulimia, anxiety disorders, mood disorders, impulse-control disorders, and substance use disorders. Comorbid medical problems, such as obesity, diabetes, hypertension, chronic pain, and gastrointestinal issues, can also be present. Psychological problems, including impairments in social and occupational functioning, can result from BED. Treatment options include psychotherapy, such as cognitive-behavioral therapy and interpersonal psychotherapy, and medications, including antidepressant drugs and lisdexamfetamine with methylphenidate. The diagnosis of BED involves a thorough evaluation by healthcare professionals, including doctors and mental health specialists. Treatment therapy can be costly and may involve a combination of medication and healthcare services. Phase 2 and 4 clinical trials are currently underway for new treatments, such as Centanafadine Sustained-Release Tablets, solriamfetol, and dasotraline. BED can also lead to medical complications, including cardiac diseases, insomnia, and gastroesophageal reflux disease. The Biological Psychiatry and Psychiatry Research journals have published numerous studies on the causes and treatments of BED and related eating disorders. It is important to note that BED is a complex medical disorder and treatment should be individualized based on the specific needs and circumstances of each patient. Other eating disorders, such as anorexia, can also present with similar symptoms and should be considered in the diagnostic process.

