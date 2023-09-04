Binge-eating Disorder Treatment Market size is set to grow by USD 578.04 million from 2022 to 2027 | The increasing prevalence of binge-eating disorder drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The binge-eating disorder treatment market size is expected to increase by USD 578.04 million from 2022 to 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.26%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. The increasing prevalence of binge-eating disorder is notably driving the market growth. The prevalence of binge-eating disorders across various age groups, races, and income levels serves as a significant driver for the growth of the binge-eating disorder treatment market. In the US, for example, this condition has a lifetime frequency of 2.6%. Notably, around 49% of individuals with binge-eating disorders have a history of two or more comorbid disorders, and approximately 79% of them experience at least one psychiatric disorder. The availability of medications to address impairments in patients' lifestyles contributes to the revenue growth of the global binge-eating disorder treatment market. Moreover, antidepressants used for symptomatic treatment play a crucial role in preventing complications associated with binge-eating disorder, further propelling market expansion during the forecast period. View Sample Report!

Company Landscape

The binge-eating disorder treatment market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Company Offerings

Alvogen Iceland ehf - The company offers binge-eating disorder treatment called Forfivo XL tablets under its subsidiary called Almatica.

Bausch Health Co. Inc. - The company offers a binge-eating disorder treatment called Aplenzin.

Chronos Therapeutics Ltd. - The company offers binge-eating disorder treatment drugs such as CTDP-002.

Key Market Segmentation

The binge-eating disorder treatment market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), type (antidepressants, anticonvulsants, and stimulants and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. In 2022, the offline sector emerged as the dominant force in the global binge-eating disorder treatment market, commanding the largest share. The preference for offline distribution channels is driven by customers seeking product authenticity, verification, and assurance. To enhance their market presence regionally and globally, market players are making significant investments in organized retail stores within physical locations. This strategy aims to capitalize on the higher footfall experienced by offline stores, prompting vendors to establish brick-and-mortar outlets for the sale of binge-eating disorder treatment drugs. As the retail sector expands, facilitating improved product accessibility, it is expected that the offline segment's growth will accelerate, consequently driving the overall expansion of the global binge-eating disorder treatment market throughout the forecast period.

Regional Market Outlook

North America is estimated to account for 38% of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to several key factors, including the high prevalence of binge-eating disorders and the availability of multiple treatment options. In North America , particularly in the US, there is a notable increase in the prevalence of binge-eating disorders, which creates favorable conditions for market expansion. Notably, The World Bank Group reported a significant rise in healthcare expenditure in the US in 2020, reaching USD 4.1 trillion or USD 12,530 per person, marking a 9.7% increase. Additionally, healthcare spending accounted for 19.7% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) in the same year. These indicators underscore the substantial investment and focus on healthcare in the US, further fueling the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Alvogen Iceland ehf

Bausch Health Co. Inc.

Chronos Therapeutics Ltd.

Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC

Eli Lilly and Co.

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

Lupin Ltd.

Omeros Corp.

Pyramid Healthcare Inc.

Rosewood Centers for Eating disorders

Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Timberline Knolls Residential Treatment Center

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tryp Therapeutics Inc.

Viatris Inc.

VIVUS LLC

Walden Behavioral Care

Market Dynamics

Significant Binge-eating Disorder Treatment Market Trends

The development and approval of new drugs is an emerging market trend. In response to the increasing prevalence of binge-eating disorders, pharmaceutical manufacturers are actively working on the development of new treatments for approval. For example, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Massachusetts General Hospital collaborated in 2022 to evaluate the potential of TNX-1900 as a treatment for patients with binge-eating disorders. Additionally, Tryp Therapeutics announced in January 2023 the interim results of its Phase II trial involving psilocybin (TRP-8803) for binge-eating disorder treatment, revealing an impressive average reduction of 80% in daily binge-eating episodes. This ongoing development and approval of novel drugs continue to be a driving force behind the growth of the binge-eating disorder treatment market during the forecast period.

Binge-eating Disorder Treatment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.26% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 578.04 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.24 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, UK, Germany, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alvogen Iceland ehf, Bausch Health Co. Inc., Chronos Therapeutics Ltd., Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC, Eli Lilly and Co., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Lupin Ltd., Omeros Corp., Pyramid Healthcare Inc., Rosewood Centers for Eating disorders, Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Timberline Knolls Residential Treatment Center, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., Tryp Therapeutics Inc., Viatris Inc., VIVUS LLC, and Walden Behavioral Care Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

