Glass Fiber Market size is set to grow by USD 3.89 billion from 2023-2027, increasing demand for glass fibers in construction to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global glass fiber market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.89 billion from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.93% during the forecast period.

Glass Fiber Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.93% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3894.34 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.71 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Key companies profiled 3B the fiberglass Co., AGY Holding Corp., Ahlstrom Munksjo, CertainTeed, China Beihai Fiberglass Co. Ltd., China Jushi Co. Ltd., Chongqing Polycomp International Corp., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Excel Glass Fiber industries P Ltd., Fiber Tech Industries Inc., Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd., Nitto Boseki Co. Ltd., Owens Corning, Revex Plasticisers Pvt Ltd., Taishan Fiberglass Inc., Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., Thinh Phat Fiber Fiber Co. Ltd., and Lanxess AG

Market Driver

Glass fiber is used in buildings, cars, and components we use every day. But it can be bad for our health. It's tiny, so it can get into our bodies easily, especially for people who work with it. Breathing in the dust or touching it can make your skin, nose, and throat feel irritated. If you're around a lot of it, you might get sick with asthma, bronchitis, or even lung cancer.

You might feel sick, dizzy, or get headaches if you're around too much of it. Even though some people say it's not proven to cause cancer, it can still hurt your lungs if you breathe it in. The small fibers can go deep into your lungs and make you sick. Because more people know about these problems, not as many people want to use glass fiber anymore.

Market Challenges

Alternatives like carbon fiber, basalt fiber, and natural fiber are giving a tough time to the glass fiber market worldwide. These options are used in many areas like buildings, cars, wind turbines, and everyday items. Carbon fiber is popular because it's light, strong, and stiff, making it great for lots of things like construction, robots, and cars.

Basalt fiber, made from volcanic rocks, is also gaining ground. It's tough against heat, chemicals, and UV rays, making it handy in construction and cars. It's even replacing metals sometimes because it resists corrosion and insulates well.

Natural fiber is another choice, known for being light, strong, and stiff, with fewer harmful chemicals. It's used instead of glass fiber in some cases. The demand for these alternatives is growing, challenging the dominance of glass fiber.

Segment Overview

This glass fiber market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Construction 1.2 Transportation 1.3 Consumer products 1.4 Wind turbines 1.5 Others Application 2.1 Composites 2.2 Insulation Geography 3.1 APAC 3.2 North America 3.3 Europe 3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1 Construction- During the upcoming time, the construction field is expected to see a big boost in the use of glass fibers. These fibers are being used more and more in building materials. For example, glass fiber reinforced concrete (GFRC) is made by mixing short glass fibers with sand, cement, water, and other stuff. It's a strong kind of concrete used in building.

Glass fibers have taken the place of traditional materials like steel, iron, and aluminum. Using glass fibers instead of steel has stopped rust and lowered upkeep costs. They're also better than other materials because they don't corrode and stand up to bad weather. Since they don't let water through, they help buildings last longer and need less fixing. These are the main reasons why there's a growing demand for glass fibers in construction.

Research Analysis

The Glass Fiber Market encompasses the production and application of Glass Fiber, a key component in Fiberglass Composites. These materials, which also include Chopped Strand and Mat, are essential in various industries such as the Automotive and Aerospace sectors.

Glass Fiber's strength-to-weight ratio makes it an ideal choice for lightweight yet robust components in these industries. In the Automotive sector, it enhances fuel efficiency and reduces corrosion in metal components. In the Aerospace sector, it is used in the production of wings, fuselages, and other critical parts due to its high strength and low weight.

Glass Fiber is also utilized in the construction sector for concrete reinforcement and in the manufacturing of Glass Wool insulation. Additionally, it plays a significant role in Wind Energy, contributing to the production of wind turbine blades. Other applications include the fabrication of doors, window frames, decking, and railings for bridges and decks, girders, and various industrial applications. Alternative fiber types, such as Carbon Fiber and Rockwool, also hold importance in specific industries.

Market Research Overview

The Composites Market, specifically the Glass Fiber segment, has been experiencing significant growth due to its extensive applications in various industries. These include Automotive, Construction, Aerospace, and Wind Energy. The demand for lightweight and strong materials is driving the market's expansion.

The increasing use of glass fiber in the production of composites for infrastructure development and the growing trend towards the use of renewable energy sources are key factors contributing to this growth. Additionally, the recyclability and sustainability of glass fiber composites make them an attractive alternative to traditional materials. The market's major players include Owens Corning, SGL Carbon, and PPG Industries.

