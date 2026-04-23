Bingo Blitz Expands Beyond Gameplay with Shortical in New Interactive Drama Collaboration

An original micro-drama series integrates Bingo Blitz into a suspense-driven narrative, marking Playtika's first step into interactive short-form storytelling

HERZLIYA, Israel and NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Playtika, a global leader in mobile gaming entertainment and technology, today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership between its flagship title Bingo Blitz and short-form drama platform Shortical, introducing a cross-platform entertainment experience that connects mobile gameplay with serialized storytelling.

The Maid Did It Bingo Blitz Shortical

For over 15 years, Bingo Blitz has been at the forefront of the free-to-play bingo category, bringing together millions of players worldwide who compete and connect in real time.* Known for its social gameplay, rich content, and continuous innovation, the game has built a highly engaged global community, making it a natural foundation for expanding into new forms of interactive entertainment.

The collaboration brings together two formats built around the same emotional dynamic: the instant payoff of the 'Bingo Moment' and the suspense of episodic cliffhangers. Through this partnership, Playtika continues to evolve Bingo Blitz by introducing new ways for players to engage beyond core gameplay. As the game continues to lead the category through constant innovation and fresh experiences, this collaboration marks another step in expanding how players connect with the brand across entertainment formats.

At the center of the collaboration is an original short-form micro-drama series produced by Shortical. The series blends romantic comedy and true crime, weaving together love, humor and suspense within a fast-paced, bingeable narrative. The series features a dynamic ensemble cast, including rising talents such as Tess Dinerstein and Tyler Scherer, with additional cast members to be announced. Designed for mobile-first consumption, each episode delivers high emotional impact while building ongoing tension through unresolved plot points. The series is produced in collaboration with long-time Playtika partner Gustavo Productions, which recently expanded into the micro-drama space.

As part of the experience, Bingo Blitz is seamlessly integrated into the storyline, appearing naturally within the characters' daily routines and key narrative moments. Expanding beyond passive integration, the collaboration will also introduce a 'chase' mechanic within the game, encouraging players to actively engage with both experiences, playing Bingo Blitz while following the unfolding drama. This approach creates a more dynamic connection between gameplay and storytelling, moving beyond traditional product placement into a more immersive and interactive form of brand storytelling.

The partnership signifies a broader shift in mobile entertainment, where users increasingly engage with short, high-frequency, emotionally driven content. Short-form drama, particularly among women in the United States, has emerged as one of the fastest-growing categories, aligning closely with the core audience of casual gaming.

Through this collaboration, Playtika leverages these dynamics to explore new ways of engaging audiences, extending the Bingo Blitz experience beyond gameplay into narrative-driven entertainment.

Lior Itzhak, EGM of Bingo Blitz, says: "At Playtika, we're constantly exploring new ways to expand how people experience entertainment beyond traditional gameplay. This collaboration is a natural step in that evolution - bringing together the emotional highs of Bingo Blitz with the narrative tension of short-form storytelling. By connecting these two formats, we're creating a more immersive, cross-platform experience that reflects how audiences engage with content today."

Guy Shimoni, CEO of Shortical, says: "Short-form drama is built on emotional connection and momentum. What makes this collaboration exciting is how naturally Bingo Blitz fits into that experience. It becomes part of the characters' lives and routines, reinforcing the same engagement patterns we see in our storytelling. Together, we're creating a seamless connection between narrative and interaction."

Gustavo Nadel, CEO of Gustavo Productions, says: "We're excited to help bring this collaboration to life, combining a deep understanding of both platforms to create a strong foundation for what's ahead."

The series is available exclusively on the Shortical app, free to download on the App Store and Google Play. Bingo Blitz is also available for free download on the App Store and Google Play (in-app purchases available; for players 21 years of age or older). Fans can also follow the game on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.

About Bingo Blitz

Bingo Blitz is the world's #1 free-to-play bingo game, enjoyed by a global community of players. Known for its strong social layer, rich content, and innovative features, Bingo Blitz continues to reinvent how people experience bingo by blending familiar gameplay with fresh, engaging moments that bring players together worldwide. The BINGO BLITZ name and logo are trademarks of Playtika Santa Monica LLC.

*According to Sensor Tower, Bingo Blitz is the world's most popular free-to-play Bingo game by worldwide downloads across iOS and Google Play, as of 2025.

About Playtika®

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide. For more, visit playtika.com.

About Shortical

Shortical is the fastest-growing micro series platform, redefining how audiences consume scripted entertainment in a mobile-first world. The app delivers serialized, short-form, scripted content to audiences on the go. Shortical's original series delivers high-quality, fast-paced fun through episodic hooks and cliffhangers on-demand. A new AI, tech-first approach for millions of people to instantly enjoy and unlock their new favorite shows through in-app engagement. For more, visit shortical.com.

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SOURCE Playtika Ltd.