Solitaire Grand Harvest Joins the UN's Green Game Jam to Support Coral Reef Protection

The limited-time in-game event invites players to take part in a global community effort supporting real coral reef restoration projects around the world

HERZLIYA, Israel, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Playtika, a global leader in mobile gaming entertainment and technology, today announces that Solitaire Grand Harvest is participating in the Green Game Jam, a project of the UN-facilitated initiative Playing for the Planet. This limited-time in-game event focused on coral reef protection in partnership with Dots.eco. The event runs from June 2nd to June 9th, 2026.

Supporting real coral reef restoration projects

As part of the global Green Game Jam, which reaches an average of 100 million daily users worldwide, Solitaire Grand Harvest brings a purpose-driven experience to its players that combines gameplay with real-world environmental impact. The campaign focuses on coral reefs, critical ecosystems under threat from climate change, pollution and overfishing.

Players take part in special in-game challenges and collect event items as part of a global community effort supporting real coral reef restoration projects around the world. Throughout the event, each player progresses personal milestones, unlocks rewards and receives recognition for their participation.

Developed in partnership with Dots.eco, the campaign will help support coral reef restoration and protection projects - focusing on sustainable fishing practices, local community engagement and long-term monitoring - across Kenya, Indonesia, Mozambique, Spain and beyond, including projects led by organizations such as Coral Guardian and Biorock Indonesia, while connecting gameplay with greater awareness of the importance of protecting marine ecosystems.

Players are encouraged to share their progress, achievements and certificates, with additional social activations and interactive content extending the campaign beyond the game.

Roi Glazer, GM at Solitaire Grand Harvest said: "Coral reefs are critical ecosystems under threat and the Green Game Jam gave us a way to bring that conversation to millions of players around the world. What we wanted to show is that gaming can create a genuine real-world impact and that players can make a difference. Giving our community a way to contribute to coral reef restoration through something they already love doing is exactly the kind of purpose-driven experience we want to build. We are proud to be part of this initiative."

Solitaire Grand Harvest is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play. To follow along, visit Solitaire Grand Harvest on Facebook and Instagram.

About Solitaire Grand Harvest

Solitaire Grand Harvest allows its community to experience the fun side of farming as they grow and harvest crops, build and design their personal farm and progress through thousands of challenging Solitaire levels. The game provides high value content, and players are constantly exposed to new features and provided with the opportunity to connect with other members of the Solitaire Grand Harvest community online.

About Playing for the Planet

Playing for the Planet is a membership-based alliance activating players globally to protect and restore our planet whilst accelerating decarbonisation across the video games industry. Founded in 2019 at the UN Climate Action Summit in New York, the initiative is facilitated by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and has more than 50 video games organisations members from around the world.

The initiative is designed to help those active in the games industry to start their sustainability journey and to level up those already on it. Playing for the Planet produces year-on-year reports on member progress and provides resources, research and guidance in areas such as decarbonisation, target setting and storytelling within games to inspire environmental action.

Playing for the Planet organises the popular and commercially successful Green Game Jam, an annual challenge that invites video game studios with live games and existing audiences to create themed in-game content that engages players on a key environmental topic. For more, visit playing4theplanet.org

About The Green Game Jam

The Green Game Jam is an annual challenge run by Playing for the Planet. The jam involves video game studios with live games and existing audiences creating themed in-game content that engages players on a key environmental topic, which changes every year.

Now in its 7th year, the Jam harnesses the reach and cultural power of games to bring the message of environmental action to an annual average of 100 million daily users all over the world through in-game content, social media campaigns and other creative activations. For more, visit playing4theplanet.org/green-game-jam

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide. For more, visit playtika.com.

About Dots.eco

Dots.eco is a platform for real-world environmental rewards, that helps game companies grow their audiences through a common interest in saving the environment. Since 2022, the company has partnered with over 40 games with a collective one billion downloads, including Scopely, Playtika, Plarium, Wooga, Miniclip's Iliyon, and more. An estimated 100 million-plus players have participated in Dots.eco planet saving activities. For more, visit dots.eco.

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SOURCE Playtika Ltd.