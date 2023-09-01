BingX Announced as Platinum Sponsor for TOKEN2049 Singapore

SINGAPORE , Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is thrilled to announce its platinum sponsorship of the upcoming TOKEN2049 Singapore event. Following last year's successful sponsorship of its London event, BingX continues its commitment to advancing the blockchain industry by joining hands with TOKEN2049 once again.

TOKEN2049 has gained a reputation as one of the most influential and distinguished blockchain and cryptocurrency events globally. Renowned for its ability to gather industry leaders, innovators, investors, developers, industry enthusiasts, and global media, the event serves as a platform for insightful discussions, networking, and the exploration of cutting-edge trends that shape the future of blockchain technology.

As the platinum sponsor of TOKEN2049, BingX is poised to play a significant role in enriching the event's atmosphere. This partnership aligns with BingX's core values of fostering innovation, collaboration, and the dissemination of knowledge within the cryptocurrency space.

Elvsico Carrington, PR and Communications Director at BingX, emphasized, "Our platinum sponsorship of TOKEN2049 shows BingX's dedication to facilitating meaningful interactions and discussions within the blockchain community, and also underscores BingX's role as a trailblazer in the blockchain industry. We're excited to be part of an event that encapsulates the essence of innovation, and we look forward to engaging with fellow industry players, sharing knowledge, and collectively shaping the future of blockchain technology."

With its extensive expertise and experience in the blockchain and cryptocurrency domain, BingX aims to contribute thought-provoking insights and constructive dialogues that stimulate the advancement of the industry. By engaging with experts, thought leaders, and enthusiasts at TOKEN2049, BingX seeks to establish a stronger foundation for the growth and evolution of the blockchain ecosystem.

BingX is a leading crypto exchange that offers spot, derivatives, copy, and grid trading services to over 100 countries and regions worldwide with over 5 million users. BingX continues to connect users with expert traders and the platform in a safe and innovative way. Please visit https://bingx.com to learn about us.

