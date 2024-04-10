BingX Celebrates 4th Bitcoin Halving with Prize Pool of 10 BTC

VILNIUS, Lithuania, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is commemorating the anticipated Bitcoin halving event with an engaging celebration featuring a substantial prize pool of 10 BTC. The event, which runs from April 3 to April 30, includes a live countdown to the halving and offers BingX users the chance to participate in various activities to win prizes leading up to the halving.

The Bitcoin halving is a significant occurrence in the cryptocurrency world, marking the reduction of the reward for mining Bitcoin transactions by half. This reduction affects the rate of new Bitcoin creation and circulation, ensuring cryptocurrency's scarcity and contributing to its long-term value increase. The halving aims to regulate Bitcoin's inflation rate and maintain its total supply at a maximum of 21 million coins.

To celebrate, BingX has orchestrated a multifaceted program consisting of a daily Bitcoin price trend prediction contest, an individual trading challenge, and a team trading competition. These are set with enticing prize pools of 2 BTC, 3 BTC, and 5 BTC respectively. Participation is simple, allowing BingX users to predict Bitcoin's price movement once daily, with additional prediction opportunities available through completing tasks like trading or depositing. Prizes of 2 BTC will be awarded based on accurate predictions, with the top 100 individual users and top 10 teams receiving rewards in subsequent campaigns.

Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX, highlighted the significance of the Bitcoin halving cycle, noting its historical correlation with increased market optimism and support for Bitcoin prices. She emphasized that each halving cycle typically attracts a new wave of traders to the cryptocurrency market. BingX is committed to enhancing user experience and ensuring a smooth and rewarding experience for all participants during this celebratory event.

