BingX Champions Accessibility to Users as Strategic Sponsor at Paris Blockchain Week

VILNIUS, Lithuania, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant move highlighting its commitment to the blockchain industry, the leading cryptocurrency exchange BingX has proudly announced its strategic sponsorship of the upcoming Paris Blockchain Week Summit (PBW Summit) 2024.

The Paris Blockchain Week Summit, slated for April 9 to 11, 2024, is one of the world's leading events dedicated to blockchain and cryptocurrency innovations. As a strategic sponsor, BingX's involvement is a testament to its dedication to the advancement of blockchain technology. The summit offers BingX an excellent platform to showcase its innovative services and products, which include spot and future trading, and asset management. BingX's sponsorship also underscores its commitment to fostering a community where both beginners and professionals can thrive in the evolving digital asset space.

Highlighting the event, BingX's Chief Product Officer, Vivien Lin, will deliver a keynote address, casting a spotlight on the exchange's user-centricity. Lin's presentation is anticipated to shed light on how BingX seamlessly blends cutting-edge technologies with user-centered designs to offer an unparalleled trading experience. Additionally, Lin will engage directly with attendees through face-to-face conversations, aiming to gain valuable feedback to further enhance BingX's services.

Vivien also shares her excitement about this collaboration: "France has become a hub for cryptocurrency and blockchain in Europe, with Paris emerging as a key center for these technologies. It's a platform where ideas meet innovation. And as a leader in the crypto exchange space, we are excited to contribute to these pivotal discussions. Our goal is to not only be at the forefront but also to ensure that our users benefit from the most innovative and secure trading experiences. The PBW Summit is an ideal stage for us to demonstrate our commitment to these principles."

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange, serving over 10 million users worldwide. BingX offers diversified products and services, including spot, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management – all designed for the evolving needs of users, from beginners to professionals. BingX is committed to providing a trustworthy platform that empowers users with innovative tools and features to elevate their trading proficiency. In 2024, BingX proudly became Chelsea FC's principal partner, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports.

