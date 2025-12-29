PANAMA CITY, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 AI company, is proud to announce a landmark partnership with Romania's first national educational crypto talk show, marking a new milestone in its mission to advance crypto education across the globe. The partnership reinforces BingX's long-term commitment to empowering traders through knowledge and promoting responsible participation in digital asset markets.

BingX Expands Educational Footprint in Romania, Sponsors Romania’s First Crypto Talk Show “Tales from the Crypto”

Hosted by Mihai Prelipcean, a journalist and market analyst with over eight years of experience across capital markets and crypto, the 60-minute weekly talk show brings together industry experts, investors, and innovators to discuss blockchain adoption, trading psychology, market structure, DeFi, NFTs, and responsible investment practices.

"Education is what transforms curiosity into capability," said Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX. "Romania's crypto community is growing rapidly, but what makes it unique is its hunger to learn. Through this partnership, BingX aims to empower users with the knowledge and tools needed to learn about digital asset markets responsibly and to connect local innovation with global opportunity. We're proud to help make financial knowledge more accessible, and our partnership with 'Tales from the Crypto' is a valuable step in that direction."

The pilot episode of "Tales from the Crypto" aired on December 26, marking the official launch of the show. The program will continue with a new episode every Friday at 8:00 PM EET on Aleph Business TV, with live streaming available on AlephBusiness.ro, AlephNews.ro, ZF.ro, and BusinessMagazin.ro. Reruns will air every Saturday at 11:00 PM on Aleph News TV, simultaneously streamed on AlephNews.ro and on Smart TV.

After each broadcast, full episodes will be permanently available on YouTube and on the official "Tales from the Crypto" section on both Aleph Business and Aleph News websites.

Through this collaboration with Tales from the Crypto, BingX extends its mission to make intelligent finance accessible to all — from beginners exploring blockchain to advanced users refining their understanding of trading strategies.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3 AI company serving a global community of over 40 million users. With a comprehensive suite of AI-powered products and services, including derivatives, spot, and copy trading, BingX caters to the evolving needs of users across all experience levels. Committed to transparency, security, and education, BingX continues to empower users worldwide to trade confidently and intelligently. In 2024, BingX became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports sponsorship.

