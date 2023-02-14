SINGAPORE, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX , one of the leading crypto exchanges, set up a disaster relief fund of 1,000,000 Turkish Lira for those affected by the earthquake. This fund will be donated to Ahbap Association to meet urgent needs of victims of this devastating disaster. Transportation services will also be provided for necessary supplies as rescuers attempt to save survivors in the impacted areas despite the extreme cold weather.

BingX Charity Fund Donates 1 Million Turkish Lira to AHBAP and Other Supplies for Earthquake Relief

A series of powerful earthquakes struck southern Turkey in the early morning hours of Feb. 6, 2023. These quakes have caused widespread destruction and collapse of buildings, with likely thousands of deaths and many thousands more injuries. The epicenter of the quake was in the Pazarcık district of Kahramanmaraş, and tremors were felt intensely in the surrounding provinces and cities such as Kahramanmaras, Hatay, and Adana. To date, local authorities have confirmed at least 30,000 deaths and it might increase as search and rescue efforts continue.

To assist impacted communities, BingX immediately activated its disaster relief fund and is responding to help meet urgent needs of victims from earthquake-hit regions. BingX is preparing to work with Ahbap Association and provide emergency items as local people are facing not only the damage from the earthquake but frigid winter weather. This donation is just the beginning of BingX's response. BingX will continue to meet the needs of requests for aid and coordinate with local logistics and delivery networks. Meanwhile, 1 ton of dog and cat food will be donated and delivered to affected cities.

BingX Charity Fund was set up in September 2022. It is a charity fund of $10 million for humanitarian endeavours, which would be allocated to donations of charitable organisations, public welfare activities, and disaster relief around the globe. This isn't the first time BingX has lent a hand during troubled times.

Ahbap Association is a Turkish local organisation that works with value systems based on solidarity, sharing, and belonging through love. It develops the unifying and transformative accumulation of the Anatolian cultural treasure with possibilities of contemporary knowledge and technology. As one of the most reliable charity organisations in Turkey, Ahbap Association will join hands with BingX and provide all kinds of aid to the needy people.

"We are sorry to hear this terrible news. When there is a humanitarian disaster like the one striking Turkey, a swift response is important," said Hasan Bracic, Vice President of BingX. "It's important to be able to help however we can. The money and supplies will be sent as soon as practically possible. This is clearly an evolving situation and we want to make sure that the money has the maximum possible impact for those who will need it the most. We choose Ahbap Association due to its commitment to stability, efficiency, sustainability, and commitment to transparency. Over the coming days, we'll work with local organizations and disaster-relief groups to identify on-the-ground needs and meet them. From all of us at BingX, we would like to convey our heartfelt condolences and love to all of you."

