BingX Collaborates with WunderTrading to Elevate Crypto Automated Trading

News provided by

BingX

27 Sep, 2023, 11:54 ET

SINGAPORE, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is thrilled to announce its integration with WunderTrading, a cutting-edge platform that allows users to trade and invest crypto seamlessly using automated trading bots. This strategic partnership is aimed at enhancing the automated trading experience for BingX users and introducing a new level of convenience and innovation.

Continue Reading
BingX Collaborates with WunderTrading to Elevate Crypto Automated Trading
BingX Collaborates with WunderTrading to Elevate Crypto Automated Trading

WunderTrading is a cloud-based cryptocurrency trading platform that simplifies cryptocurrency trading experience for beginners. Users can easily copy strategies of renowned traders or create their own. The platform offers an advanced trading terminal and automated bots integrated with TradingView, allowing users to manage portfolios efficiently within a single app. WunderTrading stands out by consolidating trading tools, enhancing user experience, and introducing unique features like the Spread-trading Terminal.

The integration of BingX and WunderTrading offers BingX users a significant advantage. With access to TradingView integration and the innovative Spread-trading Terminal, users can automate their trading strategies and diversify their portfolios with minimal risk. The Spread-trading terminal enables BingX users to choose assets for constructing a spread and will execute buy and sell orders simultaneously for the selected pairs. This integration empowers BingX users to create and fine-tune crypto trading bots swiftly, providing a unique opportunity to optimize their trading while minimizing market volatility risks.

Megan Nyvold, Head of Branding at BingX, expressed her excitement about the collaboration, saying, "BingX is always striving to offer our users the most innovative and user-friendly tools to navigate the crypto market with efficiency and greater ease. Our partnership with WunderTrading is a significant step forward. With this integration, we empower our users to trade smarter, diversify their portfolios, and navigate the crypto market with newfound confidence. We're excited to see our users leverage the power of automated trading through WunderTrading and make the most of this enhanced trading experience."

As BingX and WunderTrading join forces, users can look forward to an enhanced trading journey filled with innovative tools and features designed to optimize their trading strategies.

About BingX

BingX is a leading crypto exchange that offers spot, derivatives, copy, and grid trading services to over 100 countries and regions worldwide with over 5 million users. BingX continues to connect users with expert traders and the platform in a safe and innovative way. Please visit https://bingx.com to learn about BingX.

SOURCE BingX

Also from this source

BingX, Dubai Future Blockchain Summit 2023'e Sponsor oldu

BingX Announces Strategic Sponsorship for Dubai Future Blockchain Summit 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.