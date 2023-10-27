BingX Introduces New Standard for Copy Trading with Zero Slippage

News provided by

BingX

27 Oct, 2023, 10:00 ET

SINGAPORE, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading global crypto exchange, is proud to announce that it has eliminated slippage in crypto copy trading with its exclusive Guaranteed Price feature. This revolutionary feature eradicates slippage concerns, ensuring that followers' orders replicate the trader's actions with pinpoint accuracy, setting a new benchmark for copy trading excellence.

Continue Reading
BingX Introduces New Standard for Copy Trading with Zero Slippage
BingX Introduces New Standard for Copy Trading with Zero Slippage

Crypto copy trading is an automated strategy that allows followers to copy experienced traders' trading methods. This enables one to buy and sell crypto assets to earn profits without putting in a lot of time for researching or gaining proficiency in crypto trading. Slippage in copy trading refers to the difference between the price at which a trader opens or closes a position and the price at which a follower's copy of that trade is executed. Slippage occurs when the cryptocurrency market is volatile and prices change between the time a trader places an order and the time it gets executed for their followers. Slippage impacts the profitability of followers, leading to potentially lower profits or increased losses.

Now zero slippage is a part of BingX's copy trading and serves as a robust slippage protection mechanism. In essence, it ensures that the opening and closing prices for followers match precisely with those of the trader they are copying. This remarkable feature eliminates the common issues associated with slippage, guaranteeing users the ultimate copy trading experience, with BingX taking on the associated risks. Now zero slippage is available in the "Per Order" model for both Standard Futures and Perpetual Futures. BingX users will be charged a fee based on their actual trading volume upon successful order execution.

Megan Nyvold, Head of Branding at BingX, expressed, "Our commitment to providing a better and efficient copy trading experience has led us to introduce the revolutionary Guaranteed Price feature, wiping out slippage concerns for our users. We understand the importance of precision and reliability in copy trading, and we're proud to set a new standard in the industry. This innovation reflects our dedication to empowering our users and ensuring their success in the cryptocurrency markets."

As BingX continue to push the boundaries of innovation, it remains committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions to its users. The elimination of slippage in copy trading and futures trading through the Guaranteed Price feature is just the beginning. BingX looks ahead to a future where crypto trading is reliable and profitable for all, setting a new standard that defines its dedication to excellence.

About BingX

BingX is a leading crypto exchange that offers spot, derivatives, copy, and grid trading services to over 100 countries and regions worldwide with over 5 million users. BingX continues to connect users with expert traders and the platform in a safe and innovative way. Please visit https://bingx.com to learn more.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2259553/IMAGE.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2095392/BingX_New_Logo.jpg

SOURCE BingX

Also from this source

BingX Introduces New Standard for Copy Trading with Zero Slippage

BingX Introduces New Standard for Copy Trading with Zero Slippage

BingX, a leading global crypto exchange, is proud to announce that it has eliminated slippage in crypto copy trading with its exclusive Guaranteed...
BingX Unveils Fee Adjustments and Enhanced VIP Program

BingX Unveils Fee Adjustments and Enhanced VIP Program

BingX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is excited to announce a major enhancement to its user experience. As part of its ongoing commitment ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Blockchain

Image1

Blockchain

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.