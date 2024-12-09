VILNIUS, Lithuania, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a global leading cryptocurrency exchange, recently concluded a heartwarming public benefit initiative in Seoul, South Korea. As the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, BingX brought together young football enthusiasts, members from Chelsea's Korean official supporters club and legendary players for a weekend of inspiration, learning, and connection. The event, held on December 7 and 8, featured Joe Cole, a celebrated football icon, and Ji So-Yun, South Korea's beloved former Chelsea Women's Football Club star, in collaboration with the Park Joo Ho Academy. This impactful program aimed to empower children and adults alike through the universal language of football.

BingX Invites Chelsea Legends Joe Cole and Ji So-Yun to Empower Football Enthusiasts in Seoul

Joe Cole, Chelsea legend said: "It was a pleasure to be here in Seoul to mark the partnership between BingX and the club, and to meet our fans and the talented players coming through the Park Joo Ho Academy. If the quality of the play was anything to go by, South Korean football has a bright future!"

Ji So-Yun, who played for Chelsea FC Women from 2014-2022, added: "It was great to catch-up with some familiar faces from my time at Chelsea thanks to the coaching clinic made possible by BingX. It always gives me great pride to be able to give something back to the local football community in South Korea, and I hope that the guests had a great experience learning from the Chelsea International coaching department."

The Kids Coaching Clinic was the heart of this initiative, reflecting BingX's partnership with Chelsea and its shared mission of empowering the future by nurturing young talent on the field. Held at a local football ground in Seoul, the clinic saw young enthusiasts honing their skills under the guidance of Joe Cole, who conducted dynamic drills and shared valuable insights from his illustrious career. Ji So-Yun's participation added an inspiring local touch, as she connected with the children and shared her story as a pioneering figure in South Korean football. The event underscored the significance of mentorship and the transformative role that role models play in shaping the ambitions and growth of young players.

This initiative aligned with BingX's commitment to corporate social responsibility, which offered all participants an opportunity to deepen their understanding of football strategy while fostering a sense of community. By bringing together diverse groups and creating moments of authentic human connection, BingX demonstrated its dedication to using sports as a platform for empowerment, inclusivity, and positive change.

Vivien Lin, Spokesperson of BingX, reflected on the event's success: "At BingX, we believe in using our platform to create meaningful experiences that transcend boundaries. Watching Joe Cole and Ji So-Yun inspire young minds on the field was a reminder of the incredible power of sports to foster growth, teamwork, and joy. Our commitment to giving back to communities drives everything we do, and we're honoured to support initiatives that leave a lasting impact."

BingX used its platform to create meaningful experiences that go beyond business and transcend boundaries. The heartfelt moments shared with the children and the meaningful connections forged over the weekend reflect the values that define BingX. Since the establishment of the 10 Million BingX Charity Fund in 2022, BingX has been making a positive difference in global communities through a diverse array of meaningful projects, including disaster relief, environmental sustainability, education, and community development. As part of its global growth strategy, BingX remains dedicated to expanding these efforts, continuing to give back to communities worldwide, and striving to make a lasting difference in the world.

