BingX Launches 1M USDT SuperX Trading Competition Inspired by Football Partnership

SINGAPORE, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a global leading exchange, and the new official sleeve partner of Chelsea Football Club, is excited to unveil the SuperX Futures Trading Competition, boasting a substantial 1 million USDT prize pool. This pioneering initiative, spawned from a synergistic partnership with the esteemed football club, is set to revolutionize the trading arena, infusing tactical ingenuity and endurance synonymous. BingX is poised to set a new precedent in the integration of crypto and sports through this dynamic competition.

This competition encompasses both standard futures and perpetual futures trading, and invites all BingX users to engage individually and as part of a group. Upon successful registration, participants become eligible to compete and earn the coveted title of a SuperX Futures trader. The individual contest includes two separate challenges: yield ratio and trading volume, each with its own set of rewards. In the team competition, rankings will be determined based on the collective trading volume of the group.

A mysterious box will be rewarded after BingX users successfully created or joined in a group competition. As they engage in the spirited trading, BingX introduces an extra layer of excitement with the "Football Shootouts" lucky draw game, which contains prizes such as coins, bonus, and trial fund. Every 10,000 USDT traded becomes a goal, and with each goal traders get a chance to score in the game, aligning with the football theme and providing added incentives. As the number of traders and trading volume increases, the rewards for team trading volume competition also grow. The higher the total trading volume of participating users, the larger the prize pool. Fixed rewards will be given for individual ROI and trading volume rankings based on the leaderboard. All prizes for the competition will be credited in real-time.

Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX, expressed her excitement about the competition: "The SuperX competition is not just a trading event; it's a celebration of our partnership with Chelsea FC. It embodies teamwork, dedication, and overcoming challenges – values that are central to both BingX and Chelsea FC. This event offers traders the chance to score goals in the crypto markets, embracing the winning spirit of Chelsea FC. Trade like a pro, score like a Blue."

In a firm demonstration of BingX's dedication to cultivating a vibrant trading atmosphere, the SuperX Futures Trading Competition is poised to evolve into a recurrent event featuring varying themes. BingX is devoted to consistently introducing a spectrum of initiatives, aimed at enhancing the trading ecosystem and guaranteeing traders access to dynamic and rewarding experiences.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading cryptocurrency exchange serving over 10 million users worldwide. BingX offers diversified products and services, including spot, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management – all designed for the evolving needs of users, from beginners to professionals. BingX is committed to providing a trustworthy platform that empowers users with innovative tools and features to elevate their trading proficiency. In 2024, BingX proudly became Chelsea FC's principal partner, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports.

