BingX Launches Guaranteed Stop Loss to Safeguard Crypto Trading

News provided by

BingX

26 Jul, 2023, 15:21 ET

SINGAPORE, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a global leading crypto exchange, is proud to announce its exclusive Guaranteed Stop Loss feature, a breakthrough solution that ensures users can protect their positions and mitigate potential losses during market volatility. This feature, previously common in traditional financial markets like forex, is now making its debut in the cryptocurrency industry, positioning BingX at the forefront of innovative crypto trading services.

Continue Reading
BingX Launches Guaranteed Stop Loss to Safeguard Crypto Trading
BingX Launches Guaranteed Stop Loss to Safeguard Crypto Trading

The Guaranteed Stop Loss is a powerful risk management tool that allows BingX users to preset a specific price level at which their positions will be closed. Regardless of how rapidly the market fluctuates, this feature guarantees that traders' positions will be liquidated at their predetermined price, safeguarding their trades and preventing unnecessary losses. Currently, Guaranteed Stop Loss is available for BTC/USDT and ETH/USDT perpetual futures, offering users even greater control over their risk exposure. And BingX plans to expand its availability to more trading pairs in the near future.

For traders seeking added security and control over their crypto investments, BingX's Guaranteed Stop Loss feature is an invaluable addition to their trading toolkit. As crypto markets continue to evolve, BingX remains dedicated to empowering its users with cutting-edge tools and features that enhance their trading experience and protect their investments. By improving and diversifying its services, BingX reaffirms its commitment to becoming the gateway for crypto traders worldwide.

"The introduction of the Guaranteed Stop Loss feature exemplifies BingX's commitment to continuous improvement and leveraging the best of both traditional finance and the crypto industry," said Elvisco Carrington, PR and Communications Director of BingX. "At BingX, we have consistently integrated and harnessed advantages from both financial domains, creating a friendly convergence for users seeking a comprehensive and secure trading environment. Our track record of successful integrations showcases our pursuit of innovation and excellence, and we are thrilled to introduce this latest feature to further enhance the trading experience of our global user base."

About BingX

BingX is a leading crypto exchange that offers spot, derivatives, copy, and grid trading services to over 100 countries and regions worldwide with over 5 million users. BingX continues to connect users with expert traders and the platform in a safe and innovative way.

SOURCE BingX

Also from this source

BingX, Tether Euro (EUR₮) ve Tether Gold'u (XAU₮) Listeledi

BingX Lists Tether (EUR₮) and Tether Gold (XAU₮), Providing Expanded Access to Stablecoin Offerings

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.