HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, is proud to announce its Diamond Sponsorship for the notable GM Vietnam 2024 event. This pivotal event is scheduled for June 7 and 8 at THISKYHALL in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, and is expected to draw significant attention from the blockchain community.

BingX Shines as Diamond Sponsor at GM Vietnam 2024

Highlighting the occasion, BingX's Chief Product Officer, Vivien Lin, is set to deliver a keynote address in the event's opening session. Vivien will also participate in a panel discussion focusing on "The Search for the Next Web3 Consumer Killer-App," alongside other eminent figures in the field.

BingX aims to further deepen community engagement and showcase its latest innovations through a dedicated booth at the conference, promising attendees a firsthand look at the cutting-edge solutions that define the future of trading in the digital asset landscape.

GM Vietnam 2024 is esteemed for its role in propelling innovation, fostering knowledge exchange, and facilitating networking opportunities within the Web3 ecosystem. The conference's comprehensive agenda, distinguished speakers, and dynamic environment are poised to make it a marquee event in the blockchain industry for 2024.

Vietnam has emerged as a leader in cryptocurrency adoption, consistently placing among the top countries worldwide despite fluctuating market conditions. According to data from Chainalysis, Vietnamese crypto investors garnered gains totaling $1.18 billion in 2023 alone, highlighting the nation's vibrant and growing influence in the crypto landscape.

"GM Vietnam 2024 represents a pivotal moment for blockchain enthusiasts and professionals worldwide. BingX's Diamond Sponsorship epitomizes our unwavering commitment to advancing the digital asset ecosystem and supporting innovative solutions that shape the future of finance and technology." Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX, concluded.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange, serving over 10 million users worldwide. BingX offers diversified products and services, including spot, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management – all designed for the evolving needs of users, from beginners to professionals. BingX is committed to providing a trustworthy platform that empowers users with innovative tools and features to elevate their trading proficiency. In 2024, BingX proudly became Chelsea FC's principal partner, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports.

For more information please visit: https://bingx.com/

SOURCE BingX