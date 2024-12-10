VILNIUS, Lithuania, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a global leading cryptocurrency exchange, proudly announces its third consecutive year as the title sponsor of Taipei Blockchain Week 2024 (TBW). This year's event, themed "Onboard", will run from December 12th to 14th at Taipei's Songshan Cultural and Creative Park, cementing its position as one of Asia's premier blockchain gatherings. Expected to attract over 6,000 participants from across the globe, TBW 2024 offers a vibrant platform to explore the expanding potential of Web3 technologies.

BingX Sponsors Taipei Blockchain Week for the Third Year, Driving Web3 Innovation

Highlighting BingX's innovation-driven mission, Head of BingX Labs Vivien Lin will participate in a panel discussion on fostering Web3 projects. As the exchange's innovation arm, BingX Labs supports promising blockchain ventures through incubation, technical support, and strategic consulting. Lin will detail BingX Labs' comprehensive approach to accelerating Web3 ecosystems, which combines cutting-edge technical assistance with hands-on business mentorship.

Josh, APAC Advisor at BingX, emphasized the significance of TBW for regional innovation: "Over the past two years, we have witnessed TBW grow into a premier platform in Asia for fostering innovation, bringing together talent, and sparking meaningful collaborations. Through our sponsorship, we have not only engaged with thousands of developers, startups, and thought leaders, but also facilitated the success of numerous projects that are now shaping the Web3 ecosystem. As BingX deepens its presence in the Asia-Pacific region, we are proud to support this thriving platform for innovation. This year, we're especially excited for Vivien to showcase BingX Labs' strategies for incubating and empowering high-potential Web3 projects. At BingX, supporting the Web3 ecosystem remains at the core of our mission."

Taipei Blockchain Week underscores Taiwan's emergence as a key hub for blockchain innovation, bridging advanced technologies with real-world applications. As a long-standing partner, BingX plays a pivotal role in shaping the event's agenda. BingX's representatives will delve into exchange operations, DeFi use cases, and DAO development, while sharing success stories from its global initiatives.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange, serving over 10 million users worldwide. BingX offers diversified products and services, including spot, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management – all designed for the evolving needs of users, from beginners to professionals. BingX is committed to providing a trustworthy platform that empowers users with innovative tools and features to elevate their trading proficiency. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports.

For more information please visit: https://bingx.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2577659/BingX_Sponsors_Taipei_Blockchain_Week_Third_Year_Driving_Web3_Innovation.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2310183/BingX_logo_Logo.jpg