BingX TradFi Stocks Daily Volume Surges 700% in Five Days Amid Rising Multi-Asset Trading Demand

PANAMA CITY, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3-AI company, today reported that daily trading volume across its BingX TradFi Stocks has surged by more than 700% over the last five days, reflecting growing demand for diversified opportunities across both private markets and traditional financial markets within a unified trading environment.

With a cumulative stock trading volume of over $2.7 billion and stock indexes exceeding $8 billion over the last 2 months, the milestone reinforces the growing role of BingX as a multi-asset trading platform where users can access stocks, forex, indices and commodities, and digital assets through a single account.

The rapid increase is driven by growing interest in globally recognized companies such as SpaceX, NVIDIA, and Samsung, and other high-profile names that connect crypto-native traders with global trends and market opportunities, such as the OpenAI pre-IPO airdrop.

"We're seeing a clear shift in how users approach trading. Rather than focusing on a single asset class, traders increasingly want access to multiple markets through one platform," said Pablo Monti, Spokesperson at BingX. "The rapid growth of our TradFi offering demonstrates strong demand for a more unified trading experience that combines crypto, stocks, indices, commodities, and emerging opportunities such as pre-IPO access."

Building on this momentum, BingX recently launched its $1 Million Stock Trading Carnival to encourage broader participation in global equity markets and further expand user engagement. Users can expect monthly themed campaigns built around major market trends, creating new opportunities to engage with multi-asset markets on BingX.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3-AI company, serving over 40 million users worldwide. Ranked among the top five global crypto derivatives exchanges and a pioneer of crypto copy trading, BingX addresses the evolving needs of users across all experience levels.

Powered by a comprehensive suite of AI-driven products and services, including futures, spot, copy trading, and TradFi offerings, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance, confidence, and efficiency.

BingX has been the principal partner of Chelsea FC since 2024, and became the first official crypto exchange partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026.

For more information, please visit: https://bingx.com/

SOURCE BingX