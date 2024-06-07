BingX Unveils Enhancements in Coin-margined Futures Trading

VILNIUS, Lithuania, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a global leading cryptocurrency exchange, is excited to announce significant upgrades to its Coin-margined Futures Trading, reinforcing its commitment to empowering users with a more comprehensive and user-friendly trading experience. These enhancements include the introduction of the Isolated Margin Mode and Trigger Order features.

Isolated Margin Mode: Mitigating Risk with Precision

The Isolated Margin Mode is a pivotal addition aimed at enhancing risk management for crypto traders. In this mode, the margin allocated to a specific position is isolated, meaning that the margin for each position is used exclusively for that position. This isolation allows traders to limit the margin quantity for individual positions, thereby reducing overall risk exposure.

In the event of forced liquidation, traders will only lose the margin within that specific position, protecting their remaining assets. It helps control liquidation risks by adjusting the margin within the Isolated Margin Mode, with the system automatically displaying the maximum additional/reducible margin and the estimated liquidation price.

Trigger Order: Planning Ahead for Optimal Trading Outcomes

The introduction of the Trigger Order feature empowers crypto traders to pre-set their trading strategies without the need for constant market monitoring. A Trigger Order allows users to set a trigger price, order price, and quantity in advance. Once the market price reaches the trigger price, the system automatically places the order at the pre-set price and quantity.

This feature is designed to help achieve profit targets and stop-loss goals automatically, enhancing the ability to manage trades effectively and without continuous oversight. By planning trade points ahead of time, users can execute strategies seamlessly and maximize their trading efficiency.

Enhancing the Futures Trading Experience

These updates mark a significant step forward in BingX's ongoing mission to perfect its futures trading offerings. According to Chief Product Officer of BingX Vivien Lin, the latest upgrades in Coin-margined Futures Trading are designed to provide its users with greater control, precision, and flexibility. BingX is committed to continuously enhancing the platform to meet evolving needs of traders, ensuring they have the best tools at their disposal to succeed in the dynamic world of cryptocurrency trading.

