VILNIUS, Lithuania , Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a global leading cryptocurrency exchange, is pleased to share the remarkable success of the ME token during its pre-launch on the platform's Xpool, previously known as pre-launchpool. Xpool enables BingX users to stake cryptocurrencies and earn rewards for trending tokens before they are publicly listed. These rewards act as proof of entitlement and can be redeemed for actual tokens at a specified conversion rate.

BingX Xpool Witnessed ME Token's Strong Performance

The ME token is a key asset within the Magic Eden ecosystem, designed to enhance decentralized solutions and offer significant utility across multiple use cases. With its total issuance capped at 1 billion tokens, and an initial 5:1 conversion ratio for Pre-ME points to ME tokens, the pre-launch provided BingX users with a unique advantage to participate early in this web3 project. These points act as proof of rights, later redeemable for tokens upon their official release.

"We are thrilled to bring the ME token to our platform and offer our users an early opportunity to access a high-potential asset," said Vivien Lin, Chief PRoduct Officer of BingX. "At BingX, we remain committed to uncovering valuable projects and delivering promising investment options that meet the needs of our users."

As the pre-launch opportunity for the ME token has concluded, BingX continues to solidify its position as the go-to platform for trading trending and high-potential coins. As one of the first exchanges to list promising projects such as Virtual, GOAT, and HYPE, BingX ensures its users stay ahead in accessing innovative and high-quality tokens. Stay tuned for updates on Xpool's upcoming projects by following BingX's official channels.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange, serving over 10 million users worldwide. BingX offers diversified products and services, including spot, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management – all designed for the evolving needs of users, from beginners to professionals. BingX is committed to providing a trustworthy platform that empowers users with innovative tools and features to elevate their trading proficiency. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports.

