Binovi By Eyecarrot to Debut Binovi Balance During the 70th Clinical Symposia and Athletic Training Expo for the National Athletic Trainers Association (NATA) in Las Vegas

TORONTO, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Eyecarrot Innovations Corp., (Eyecarrot) (TSX-V: EYC |OTCQB: EYCCF) is excited to debut Binovi Balance alongside Binovi Touch during NATA's 70th Clinical Symposia and Athletic Training Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada, June 24th through to June 27th. The Binovi Touch, a Saccadic Fixator, is designed to help visual performance by improving reaction times, improving hand-eye coordination and visual perception, and increasing visual memory, all of which are integral components to improving overall athletic performance.

Binovi Balance is the latest addition to the Binovi Platform and extends Binovi Touch's versatility. Used together, they turn the tried-and-tested vision exercises of Binovi Touch with innovative new controls and variations that test the skills of even the most seasoned athletes. Binovi Balance is designed to be used as an input in conjunction with Binovi Touch, incorporating balance and gross motor skills to fine-motor and hand-eye coordination exercises to fully round out training programs or test full-body integration of senses to gain a better idea of how well an athlete is functioning.

"Binovi Balance's tight integration with our existing hardware/software adds an exciting new dimension to our dataset, allowing us to visualize and capture deliberate shifts in weight, tied to visual stimuli, in a novel way. Furthermore, it validates our development and manufacturing pipeline for new and innovative products and sets the stage for further releases near the end of the year." commented Sam Mithani, PhD., CTO, Eyecarrot Innovations Corp

The NATA Athletic Training Expo is a recognized forum for presentations of new research on approaches in prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation of injuries sustained during physical activity, including concussions, heat stroke, and overuse injuries. In previous years the Expo has experienced attendance in excess of 10,000 certified athletic therapists and athletic therapist students. In addition, the NATA Research and Education Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the National Athletic Trainers' Association (NATA). The Foundation champions research, supports education, and enhances knowledge to optimize the clinical experience and outcomes within the diverse patient populations served by the athletic training profession.

"The NATA Clinical Symposia and Athletic Training Expo is an ideal opportunity for Eyecarrot to debut its traditional sports vision training products alongside our newest innovations. 1 in 4 individuals suffer from some form of visual impairment and Binovi —currently used in over 1500 practices and offices in over 20 countries— is poised to improve that. Our vision is vital in how we view the world, to connect us with our surroundings, keep us safe, maintain sharpness of the mind, react to circumstances around us, and most importantly, compete. We are committed to building the next generation of athletic phenoms while sharpening the accuracy skills of active high-performance athletes." said Adam Cegielski, Founder & CEO, Eyecarrot Innovations Corp

Binovi by Eyecarrot's current platform includes hardware products: Binovi Touch and Binovi Balance alongside software resources Binovi Pro and Binovi Academy. The latter hosts educational resources for active vision therapy clinics and behavioural optometrists. Eyecarrot Innovations Corporation looks forward to its inaugural participation in NATA's 70th Clinical Symposia and Athletic Training Expo.

Visit Eyecarrot during NATA at Booth #3627 for a chance to meet NBA Star, Shooting Guard, Kareem Rush.

About NATA

The National Athletic Trainers' Association (NATA) is the professional membership association for certified athletic trainers and others who support the athletic training profession. Founded in 1950, the NATA has grown to more than 45,000 members worldwide today. The majority of certified athletic trainers choose to be members of NATA to support their profession and to receive a broad array of membership benefits. By joining forces as a group, NATA members can accomplish more for the athletic training profession than they can individually. The NATA national office currently has more than 40 full-time staff members who work to support NATA's mission.

About Eyecarrot Innovations Corp

Eyecarrot is focused on the importance of vision. We are working on making vision therapy and sports vision training more accessible through improved technology that combines software, hardware, data, and expert knowledge and insights to help patients and athletes on a global scale. Binovi's commitment is to maximize the collaboration between optometry professionals, therapists, and trainers and their clients. Our goal is to serve as the foundation for constructive innovation within vision therapy and sports vision training.

Forward looking information:

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains regulatory approval. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, that occurrences such as those referred to above are realized and result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company's financial condition and development plans change, and delays in regulatory approval, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

