Binti Co-Founder Gabe Kopley Returns as CTO to Accelerate Innovation and Engineering Growth

The mission-driven startup serving nearly half of U.S. child welfare agencies is scaling its engineering team to meet customer demand

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Binti , the startup building software to support social workers and improve outcomes in the child welfare system, announced today that its former co-founder, Gabe Kopley, will rejoin the company as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Kopley's return comes as Binti enters a major growth phase. The company significantly increased its product lines in 2025 and now works with more than 550 agencies across 13 states, representing 47% of the country's child welfare system. To meet demand and accelerate innovation, Binti plans to significantly expand its engineering team in the coming months, particularly at its San Francisco headquarters.

Across the U.S., social workers are stretched to their limits. There is a nationwide shortage of foster families and a workforce crisis among social workers, who spend as much as half their time on administrative tasks instead of their mission-critical work of helping families. Binti exists to close that gap. By combining modern SaaS with responsible AI, Binti helps government agencies deploy solutions that actually work for their specific needs – reducing administrative workloads, improving outcomes for children, and restoring trust in the systems that serve them.

"Binti is at an inflection point," said Felicia Curcuru, CEO and Co-Founder of Binti. "We've proven that government software can be fast, effective, and human-centered. Gabe's return signals our commitment to scale that impact even further, especially as we expand into new areas of social services and deepen our AI investments. His experience in fast-paced product development will help us meet the needs of our customers and expand our product offerings."

Kopley joined in 2015, became a co-founder of Binti with Curcuru in 2016, and was part of its launch in 2017. He returns after spending several years at Mulesoft and Salesforce, where he led teams that set company-wide standards for software reliability and security. His focus at Binti will be building a world-class engineering team, strengthening Binti's technical infrastructure, and leveraging AI to improve both product innovation and internal productivity. He also volunteers as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA), where he works in conjunction with child protective services and the juvenile justice system to mentor and support children in foster care, and serves on the board of his local CASA chapter.

"The demand for better, more user-friendly government software is immense and our platform is uniquely positioned to deliver it," said Kopley. "It's clear how deeply our product has improved the lives of social workers and families. I'm excited to grow the team, push the boundaries of what's possible with AI, and continue building technology that empowers social workers to focus on what matters most: helping children and families."

This news follows Binti's recent partnership with Anthropic, announced in August 2025. This first-of-its-kind offering falls under Anthropic's "AI for Good" focus. Through embedding Claude, the startup is helping social workers save hours on administrative work every week with access to Binti AI.

About Binti

Binti is a mission-driven technology company that builds software to improve the child welfare system in America. Binti has launched several products across 550+ child welfare agencies in 36 states, serving 47% of the country. Binti has served over 100,000 families and over 12,000 social workers. Binti was launched in 2017 and has raised over $60M from top investors, including Founders Fund, First Round Capital, Michael Dell, and others. For more information visit www.binti.com.

Media Contact:

Inkhouse for Binti

[email protected]

SOURCE Binti