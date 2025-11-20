Binti Participates in White House Ceremony Announcing New Executive Order Supporting Foster Youth

WASHINGTON, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Binti, a technology company transforming child welfare systems, commends the White House's new Executive Order focused on expanding resources and supports for teens aging out of the foster care system.

Binti's CEO, Felicia Curcuru, joined other leaders at the ceremony last week hosted by First Lady Melania Trump to highlight the importance of improving educational, workforce, and digital access for young people transitioning from foster care into adulthood.

The Fostering The Future For American Children And Families Executive Order aims to strengthen pathways to stability for the nearly 20,000 youth who age out of foster care each year, many of whom face elevated risks of homelessness, disrupted education, and barriers to employment. Former foster youth and advocates have emphasized that this population often struggles to find stable housing and connections, with approximately 50% of youth aging out experiencing homelessness and only 3% completing a college degree.

"Binti is honored to have participated in the Executive Order signing at the White House. We applaud the Administration's focus on expanding support for teens aging out of foster care, a population that has historically been underserved and faces some of the highest barriers to stability," said Felicia Curcuru, CEO and Co-founder of Binti. "By elevating the needs of these youth and highlighting opportunities to strengthen educational, workforce, and digital access, today's announcement brings important national attention to issues that impact thousands of young people each year. We are grateful for the invitation for Binti to attend, as this moment reinforces the essential role modern tools and coordinated systems can play in helping states improve outcomes for youth transitioning to adulthood."

Launched in 2017 and inspired by Curcuru's personal connection to adoption, Binti now partners with more than 550 agencies across 36 states. The company supports agencies in streamlining licensing, increasing foster family capacity, strengthening kinship and in-home services, and reducing administrative burden with modern tools. Agencies using Binti typically report 20-40% savings in social worker time, allowing staff to dedicate more time to directly supporting youth and families.

The Executive Order represents a significant step toward establishing more coordinated and supportive systems for older foster youth. Binti remains committed to working alongside partners nationwide to ensure every child and family has the tools and support they need to thrive.

