Bio Ascend™, a Vaniam Group™ Company, Assumes Stewardship of iwNHL™ and iwMyeloma™ Workshops, Building on the Longstanding Leadership of World Health Communications

The transition reflects Bio Ascend's leadership of the next phase of development and growth for the workshops.

CHICAGO, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaniam Group and World Health Communications announced today a strategic transition to advance the internationally recognized International Workshop on NHL (iwNHL) and International Workshop on Multiple Myeloma (iwMyeloma). Bio Ascend, Vaniam Group's medical education company, assumes leadership of the organization and delivery of both workshops, building on the foundation established by World Health Communications and founder Dr Stuart W. G. Smith.

Vaniam Group and World Health Communications announce a strategic transition advancing iwNHL and iwMyeloma under Bio Ascend's leadership.

"iwNHL and iwMyeloma are defining forums in hematologic oncology. Our role is to build on that foundation while leading the next phase of growth for these forums," said Deanna B. van Gestel, CEO of Vaniam Group.

This next phase reflects a structured transition, with Bio Ascend taking primary responsibility for the organization, delivery, and future development of the workshops. Bio Ascend will work with Dr Smith and scientific leaders to guide the continued evolution of iwNHL and iwMyeloma under its leadership.

"iwNHL and iwMyeloma have always been driven by a commitment to meaningful scientific exchange and collaboration. I'm pleased to continue working alongside Vaniam Group and Bio Ascend as they take on leadership in supporting and advancing these International Workshops, ensuring their continued relevance and impact for the global community," said Dr Smith.

"These workshops are defined by the strength of the communities they bring together. Our focus is expanding their reach globally while preserving what makes them essential to the field," said Kraig Steubing, EVP at Vaniam Group.

About Bio Ascend

Bio Ascend is a medical education company built for the disease areas where the science is hardest and the stakes are highest — oncology, hematology, cell therapy, rare disease, metabolic disorders, immunology, and other pioneering areas of medicine. Bio Ascend designs scientific education that meets clinicians where the science is moving — at key conferences, within academic and community settings, and through the questions shaping how today's most complex therapeutic areas are practiced.

Every Bio Ascend program is grounded in scientific rigor, clinical relevance, and respect for the time and expertise of the providers who participate. A wholly owned company of Vaniam Group, Bio Ascend operates as part of an integrated oncology organization built on two decades of scientific depth, trusted engagement, and longitudinal insight. For more information, visit www.bioascend.com.

About Vaniam Group

Vaniam Group is the integrated oncology organization built for what's next. Founded in 2007, Vaniam Group exists to make the best decisions in oncology possible — for the biopharma teams advancing the science, the clinicians treating the disease, and the patients whose lives depend on both. Two decades of scientific depth, sustained engagement across the oncology community, and longitudinal insight power everything Vaniam Group delivers. A certified Women's Business Enterprise (WBENC) and EcoVadis Platinum-rated for sustainability. Learn more at vaniamgroup.com.

About World Health Communications

World Health Communications is a medical education company founded by Dr Stuart W. G. Smith, focused on developing high-impact scientific meetings in hematologic oncology. Under its leadership, iwNHL and iwMyeloma became leading platforms for global scientific exchange, bringing together clinicians, researchers, and industry partners to advance the field.

SOURCE Vaniam Group LLC