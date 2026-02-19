Vaniam Group Appoints Cherie Myatt as Interim President

As Interim President, Cherie Myatt will provide executive leadership across the organization, reinforcing Vaniam Group's long-term commitment to value creation.

CHICAGO, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaniam Group announced today that Cherie Myatt has been appointed Interim President, effective immediately.

"I'm excited to help shape the next phase of Vaniam Group's growth," said Cherie Myatt. "As the organization continues to expand, my focus is on strengthening how we bring insights, engagement, and execution together, so our work scales, our oncology intelligence platform integrates, and our impact for clients continues to deepen. I'm proud to work alongside this team as we build what's next for Vaniam Group."

In this role, Cherie will provide executive leadership across the organization, guiding strategic direction, supporting operational excellence, and ensuring continuity as Vaniam Group continues to advance its growth and long‑term vision. Cherie will work closely with the leadership team to strengthen organizational alignment and momentum during this period.

In addition to serving as Interim President, Cherie leads Vaniam Group's Patient Engagement and Rare Disease capabilities, where she provides strategic leadership and helps shape the firm's long‑term approach to patient‑centric innovation across the life sciences ecosystem.

Cherie brings deep experience as a founder, chief executive, and enterprise operator. She is the founder, former CEO, and owner of CM Group, which was acquired by OPEN Health. Following the acquisition, Cherie went on to lead and scale patient engagement capabilities within a global organization, combining an entrepreneurial mindset with experience operating at enterprise scale. She is widely respected for building high‑performing teams, navigating complex organizational transitions, and translating strategy into durable impact.

"Cherie is a proven leader with a rare combination of founder insight and enterprise operating experience," said Deanna van Gestel, CEO, Vaniam Group. "Her appointment as Interim President reflects the confidence we have in her judgment, leadership, and ability to guide our organization with clarity and stability."

This interim appointment reflects Vaniam Group's commitment to thoughtful leadership, continuity, and long‑term value creation.

About Vaniam Group

Vaniam Group is an oncology‑led partner to biopharma companies working at the forefront of complex, high‑science medicine. With deep expertise in oncology and hematology, Vaniam Group helps clients make sense of evolving data, emerging insights, and real‑world dynamics so teams can make confident decisions and move programs forward with clarity.

The company combines scientific depth, close collaboration with the medical community, and an integrated approach to insight and data that supports strategy across the oncology lifecycle. While oncology is where Vaniam Group's work is most established and refined, the same rigor and expertise are applied in other therapeutic areas where the science is complex and the stakes are high.

Media Contact:

Chay Hughes

Digital Content

[email protected]

SOURCE Vaniam Group LLC