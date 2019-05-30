Bio-Based Diesel Fuels like Neste MY Renewable Diesel Deliver Largest Carbon Emission Reductions for California Transportation Sector

Neste MY Renewable Diesel is a low-carbon fuel produced from 100% renewable and sustainable raw materials, primarily wastes and residues. The fuel cuts greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80%* and reduces local engine-out emissions, all while enhancing fleet performance. Neste MY Renewable Diesel is a drop-in alternative to fossil diesel. It is fully compatible with current fuel distribution infrastructures and suitable for all diesel engines.

"This study from CARB is a welcome confirmation: renewable diesel can significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and make an immediate contribution to the reduction of California's carbon footprint all while using existing infrastructure and without further investments," said Jeremy Baines, Vice President of Sales, Neste US Inc.

"Transportation is currently the leading cause of carbon emissions in the US, and as such is a conspicuous starting point for change. As this study demonstrates, diesel operators can reduce their lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions already today, simply by switching to renewable diesel. At Neste, we believe strongly in renewables, and we have made significant investments to increase our renewable products production capacity by 2022."

Neste is the world's largest producer of renewable diesel refined from waste and residues, and the largest supplier of renewable diesel to the state of California.

*) Using Californian LCFS carbon intensity calculation methodology.

Neste Corporation

Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates sustainable solutions for transport, business, and consumer needs. Our wide range of renewable products enable our customers to reduce climate emissions. We are the world's largest producer of renewable diesel refined from waste and residues, and we are also bringing renewable solutions to the aviation and plastics industries. In 2018, Neste's revenue was $14.9 billion. Neste is currently ranked the 3rd most sustainable company in the world by the Global 100 list. Read more at www.nesteMY.com.

