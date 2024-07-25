Bio-Detection Market size is set to grow by USD 16.84 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing incidence of infectious disease and cancer boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bio-detection market size is estimated to grow by USD 16.84 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period. Increasing incidence of infectious disease and cancer is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing applications of microorganisms. However, inadequate healthcare services in developing regions poses a challenge. Key market players include 20/20 GeneSystems Inc., 3M Co., Abbott Laboratories, AdVnt Biotechnologies LLC, Agilent Technologies Inc., Alexeter Technologies LLC, Bertin Technologies SAS, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., MBio Diagnostics Inc., Physical Sciences Inc., PositiveID Corp., Research International Inc., Response Biomedical Corp., Sense Biodetection Inc, Smiths Group Plc, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global bio-detection market 2024-2028

Bio-Detection Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.2% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 16848.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.86 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, China, Germany, Canada, and UK Key companies profiled 20/20 GeneSystems Inc., 3M Co., Abbott Laboratories, AdVnt Biotechnologies LLC, Agilent Technologies Inc., Alexeter Technologies LLC, Bertin Technologies SAS, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., MBio Diagnostics Inc., Physical Sciences Inc., PositiveID Corp., Research International Inc., Response Biomedical Corp., Sense Biodetection Inc, Smiths Group Plc, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market Driver

The bio-detection market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing use of microorganisms in the production of various commercial products. Microorganisms are utilized in the production of food items and beverages, food additives and supplements, and microbial enzymes. Industrial microbiologists carry out activities such as microorganism isolation, product screening, culture maintenance, and product retrieval and purification for these commercial applications. Microorganisms are used to produce beverages like beer, wine, whiskey, brandy, and rum through fermentation. For instance, Saccharomyces cerevisiae is used to ferment fruit juices and malted cereals to produce ethanol. In the food industry, microorganisms help produce amino acids such as lysine and glutamic acid, used as nutritional supplements in bread products. Microorganisms also play a crucial role in the commercial production of enzymes like cellulase, lipase, amylase, protease, and pectinase, which are widely used in food preservation and processing. Additionally, microorganisms are used to commercialize certain organic acids, such as citric acid, acetic acid, and lactic acid, produced by Aspergillus Niger and Lactobacillus. Given the rising demand for microorganism-derived products, the global bio-detection market is anticipated to grow substantially during the forecast period. Bio-detection products such as microbial identification systems, kits, and reagents are essential for the various activities involved in producing these commercial products from microorganisms.

The Bio-Detection Market is experiencing significant growth due to rising concerns over bio-terrorism and various illnesses causing deaths. Biological weapons such as ricin letters and potential pathogens like H1N1 and Ebola require advanced biodetection systems for early warning. Healthcare systems are increasing their bio-surveillance budgets to ensure quick bio-attack alarm times. Sensitivity and selectivity are crucial factors in biodetection, with acute stress, genotoxicity, obesity, and reproductive toxicity being key areas of focus. Biodetection technologies are also used for bioanalyses and chemical analyses in defense, food and environment, clinical, and gene sequencing processes. Agilent Technologies offer solutions through DNA-based assays, calibration standards, and regulatory policies. Safety standards are essential in handling contaminants, compound classes, mixtures, and accessory and consumable production. Government support drives research and development in biodetection technologies for medications against viruses and other pathogens, airborne chemicals, and biological warfare.

Market Challenges

Developing countries face significant challenges in providing access to healthcare services, including a lack of knowledge and resources for disease prevention, limited financial means, and insufficient infrastructure. These issues contribute to the prevalence of infectious diseases, which poses a major public health concern. Countries such as Afghanistan and Bangladesh struggle with outdated technology and inadequate policies for delivering healthcare services. The stigma surrounding conditions like sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) further discourages testing and treatment. These challenges, including high mortality and morbidity rates, a shortage of skilled healthcare personnel, and inadequate healthcare systems, will hinder the expansion of the global bio-detection market during the forecast period.

The Bio-Detection Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for faster and more accurate identification of biological agents. Two key technologies leading the way are microfluidics-based biodetectors and electrochemiluminescence-based biodetectors, which offer faster reaction times and the ability to recognize multiple agents. However, challenges remain in detecting low-level agents and achieving lower detection limits. In various sectors, such as healthcare organizations, counter-terrorism, and homeland security, there is a strong presence of biodetection technology. This technology is crucial in addressing threats from anthrax pathogens, air pollution, and chronic diseases, as well as contact illnesses and biosecurity risks. Outsourcing activities and biothreat response teams rely on biodetection instruments like pathogen testing equipment, biosensor-based systems, gas analyzers, and PCD-based assays. Biodetection technology plays a vital role in various applications, including DNA analysis, biomarker identification, illicit drugs, poisons, and defense segment. With the increasing threat of bioattacks and biological agents, next-generation sequencing devices and reagents and media have become essential components of biodetection equipment. The market for biodetection technology is expected to grow further due to the rising bioterrorism threat levels and pathogen outbreaks.

Segment Overview

This bio-detection market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Clinical

1.2 Food and environmental

1.3 Defense Product 2.1 Instruments

2.2 Accessories and consumables

2.3 Reagents and media Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)



1.1 Clinical- The clinical segment dominated the global bio-detection market in 2023 due to rising demand from critically ill patients post-pandemic and an aging population. Additionally, the increase in infectious diseases such as influenza and measles in developed and developing countries drives the demand for bio-detection in clinics. However, the preference for POCT (point-of-care testing) may hinder the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Bio-Detection Market encompasses a range of technologies and instruments designed to identify and detect various illnesses, including airborne diseases, arsenicosis, cancer, chronic kidney disease, and cardiovascular disease. With growing concerns over environmental degradation and the increasing threat of bioterrorism, the demand for advanced biodetection systems has surged. These systems play a crucial role in detecting potential pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and biological weapons, including ricin letters and anthrax. The market is driven by clinical urgency, government support, and public awareness campaigns. Bio-detection technologies have proven instrumental in mitigating the impact of outbreaks, such as H1N1 attacks, Ebola outbreaks, and airborne chemicals. The market is expected to grow significantly, with increasing bio-surveillance budgets and the development of more sophisticated biodetection instruments.

Market Research Overview

The Bio-Detection Market encompasses technologies and instruments used for identifying and detecting various harmful organisms, including airborne diseases such as tuberculosis and anthrax, as well as environmental contaminants like arsenicosis and heavy metals. This market is driven by the growing awareness of environmental degradation and the potential health risks it poses, as well as the threat of bioterrorism and bioweapons. Biodetection technologies include biosensors, microarrays, microfluidics-based biodetectors, and electrochemiluminescence-based biodetectors, which offer faster reaction times and the ability to detect multiple agents simultaneously. The market has a strong presence in healthcare organizations, clinical segments, and the medical field, with applications in pathogen testing, drug toxicology research, and bioterrorism threat levels. Biodetection equipment includes pathogen testing equipment, biosensor-based systems, gas analyzers, and next-generation sequencing devices. The market also caters to the defense segment, with applications in counter-terrorism and homeland security. The market is witnessing a surge in demand due to the increasing number of chronic diseases, contact illnesses, and potential pathogens, including minute viruses and hazardous biological weapons. The market is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing bio-surveillance budgets, rapid diagnostic kits, and the need for biothreat response. The market also includes reagents and media, PPE, and biodefense systems, with a focus on low-level detection capability and sensitivity and selectivity for various applications. The market is also witnessing a trend towards outsourcing activities for biodetection services. The market faces challenges such as detection limits, biothreat response, and the need for faster reaction times. The market includes key applications such as H1N1 attacks, Ebola outbreaks, Ricin letters, and other bioterrorism incidents. The market also includes potential pathogens such as viruses, bacteria, and toxins, and various illnesses and deaths caused by these agents. The market is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing awareness of biosecurity and the potential consequences of bio-attacks. The market also includes various regulatory frameworks and certifications, such as FDA approval and CE marking, which ensure the safety and efficacy of biodetection instruments and reagents. The market also includes various trends such as the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms for faster and more accurate detection, and the development of portable and wearable biodetection devices for real-time monitoring. The market also includes various challenges such as the high cost of biodetection instruments and the need for continuous innovation to keep up with emerging threats. The market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the increasing demand for rapid and accurate biodetection systems and the need to mitigate the risks of bioterrorism and other biological threats.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Clinical



Food And Environmental



Defense

Product

Instruments



Accessories And Consumables



Reagents And Media

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

