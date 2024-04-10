Toxicology Testing Market size is set to grow by USD 32.58 billion from 2024-2028, High regulatory compliance in food industry boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global toxicology testing market size is estimated to grow by USD 32.58 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.61% during the forecast period. The food industry prioritizes toxicology testing to ensure food safety and prevent contamination. Regulatory agencies like the FDA and EFSA enforce strict regulations, collaborating with consumer care companies, academia, and tech providers. Toxicology testing involves various disciplines, including genomics, proteomics, and metabolomics, using cellular and biochemical assays, in silico models, and high-throughput screening. Technological advancements drive the demand for toxicology testing in pharmaceuticals, biotech, and healthcare, with trends toward remote, rapid testing and regulatory adjustments. Laboratories and testing facilities employ various methods, including urine and blood samples, to analyze biological samples and maintain safety measures.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Toxicology Testing Market 2024-2028

Toxicology Testing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.61% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 32.58 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.18 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Danaher Corp., BioIVT LLC, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Catalent Inc., CompuDrug Ltd., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Evotec SE, LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS, Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., SGS SA, Aragen Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., BICO Group AB, Ingenza Ltd, and Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Segment Overview

This toxicology testing market report extensively covers market segmentation by End-user (Pharmaceutical industry, Food industry, Chemicals and others) Technology (Cell culture technology, High throughput technology, Molecular imaging, OMICS technology) Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, Rest of World (ROW))

Market segmentation by End-user

The Toxicology Testing Market is experiencing significant growth due to the integration of remote and rapid testing in the healthcare landscape. Telemedicine and digital platforms enable the collection and analysis of biological samples, such as urine, blood, saliva, hair, drugs, and metabolites, from the comfort of home or workplace. Regulatory adjustments and policy shifts facilitate the use of in vitro toxicology tests, including those using specialized cells like PhysioMimix for assessing organ-specific impacts. The market caters to various sectors, including workplace safety, forensic investigations, sports, addiction treatment, pharmaceutical research, manufacturers, and the biopharmaceutical business. Technical advancements in absorption, safety pharmacology, and precision toxicology are essential tools for ensuring the quality of regulatory-approved therapies and preventing product recalls. The in vitro segment dominates the market, with a focus on endpoints like vital staining, cytosolic enzyme release, cell proliferation, and cloning effectiveness. The healthcare industry segment is a significant contributor, with a growing emphasis on personalized medicine and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) research.

Geography Overview

The Toxicology Testing Market is experiencing significant growth due to the rise in demand from various sectors, including pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies. Technological advancements have led to the development of innovative tools such as Ex vivo models, In silico models, toxicogenomics, and high-throughput screening. These technologies enable comprehensive drug testing, remote testing, and rapid testing, aligning with healthcare priorities and telemedicine's digital platforms. Mental health and substance use issues necessitate more extensive testing patterns. Biological samples like urine, blood, saliva, and hair are essential for detecting drugs and metabolites. Regulatory adjustments and policy shifts have led to the establishment of more testing facilities and laboratories, ensuring safety measures during sample collection and analysis. The healthcare landscape, workplace safety, forensic investigations, sports, addiction treatment, pharmaceutical research, manufacturers, IFPMA, and the biopharmaceutical business all rely on toxicology testing as an essential tool. The chemicals industry also benefits from these advancements, ensuring the safety and efficacy of their products.

The toxicology testing market is driven by advances in molecular biology and technology, leading to the increased use of in-vitro and in-silico methods. Pharmaceutical companies and industries prioritize detecting diseases at a molecular level and minimizing adverse effects, making traditional animal testing ineffective. Key areas include preclinical evaluation, ADME properties, computational approaches, and high-throughput screening. Market players include academic institutes, technology providers, and regulatory authorities. Technological advancements in cell culture, genomics, proteomics, and metabolomics fuel market growth.

The toxicology testing market faces a significant challenge due to the shortage of skilled toxicologists. This limits laboratory capacity, leading to longer wait times and potential deterrence for organizations. Complex testing procedures in biopharmaceutical, forensic, and healthcare industries require formal education, training, and experience. Key areas include saliva, hair, drugs, metabolites, and in vitro tests for healthcare, workplace safety, forensics, sports, and addiction treatment. Companies like Catalent and HepatoSite utilize advanced tools for ADME, diagnostics, and safety pharmacology.

Research Analysis

The Toxicology Testing Market encompasses the preclinical evaluation of Pharmacokinetic profiles and ADME properties through Combinatorial chemistry and High Throughput Screening. Animal testing remains a significant aspect, raising Ethical concerns and debates over Animal rights. Predictive toxicology and Technological advancements are pivotal in addressing Public sentiment and healthcare priorities. Testing patterns for Mental health and Substance use issues necessitate Comprehensive drug testing, ensuring the safety and efficacy of Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology company offerings. Toxicology drug testing is a critical component in the development of new therapeutics, prioritizing the well-being of consumers and adhering to regulatory standards.

Market Research Overview

The Toxicology Testing Market plays a crucial role in identifying and measuring the presence of harmful substances in various samples. These substances can originate from different sources, including pharmaceuticals, industrial chemicals, and illicit drugs. The market comprises several procedures, such as chromatography, mass spectrometry, and immunoassay, to detect and quantify toxins. The demand for toxicology testing is driven by factors like increasing drug abuse, stringent regulations, and rising awareness of occupational health. Combinatorial toxicology, a new approach, is gaining popularity for evaluating the combined effects of multiple chemicals. The market is expected to grow significantly due to technological advancements and the increasing need for early disease detection. Regulatory bodies, such as the FDA and EPA, play a significant role in setting standards and guidelines for toxicology testing. The market is competitive, with key players including Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, and Waters Corporation.

