BIO HEAL BOH, colorgram, Fillimilli and Delight Project Showcase K-Beauty and Lifestyle Trends at OLIVE YOUNG FESTA LA 2026

Held in partnership with global K-culture festival KCON LA 2026, OLIVE YOUNG FESTA LA 2026 welcomed more than 100,000 visitors and brought together 55 K-beauty and lifestyle brands across a 55,000-square-foot space.

BIO HEAL BOH: Bringing skin longevity to skincare

BIO HEAL BOH introduced its approach to skincare and skin elasticity through its "LIFTING STATION," featuring the brand's bestselling PROBIODERM lifting lineup alongside newer skincare innovations, including its latest NAD Prizcell™ line.

Visitors explored the brand and its products through interactive experiences centered on lifting and elasticity, including games highlighting key product benefits and a playful photo experience.

colorgram: Exploring the next generation of K-lip

colorgram transformed its booth into a "LIP PLAYGROUND," inviting visitors to experiment with the colors, textures and finishes shaping Korea's evolving lip category.

The brand showcased its bestselling Nude Blur Tint and Fruity Glass Tint alongside newer additions to its lip lineup, giving visitors an opportunity to mix and match different products and discover their preferred lip looks.

Fillimilli: Bringing K-beauty tools to the U.S.

Fillimilli highlighted the role beauty tools play in Korean makeup routines through its "Discovery Adventure", an interactive experience centered on the brand's facial brush assortment.

Visitors learned how different brushes can be used across areas of the face before taking part in a playful treasure hunt using Fillimilli brushes to uncover hidden "Beauty Stones."

Delight Project: Offering a Taste of Contemporary Korean Snacking Culture

Delight Project introduced visitors to contemporary Korean snacking culture through a selection of its bestselling signature K-snacks, including Bagel Chips, Crispy Sweet Rice Laver Chips and Protein Shakes.

Through the booth experience, visitors explored different flavors, textures and formats that reflect the variety and convenience of everyday snacking in Korea.

ABOUT OLIVE YOUNG:



Established in 1999, OLIVE YOUNG is South Korea's leading beauty and lifestyle retailer, dedicated to helping everyone live a healthy and beautiful life. The brand philosophy, "All Live Young," reflects OLIVE YOUNG's vision of inspiring customers to embrace wellness and beauty at every stage of life. Through its flagship store and online platforms, OLIVE YOUNG offers a curated selection of trendy and innovative K-beauty and wellness products, loved by customers worldwide. With over 1,380 stores in South Korea, more than 20 years of expertise, and strong global partnerships, OLIVE YOUNG continues to set the standard for innovation, accessibility, and customer-focused retail in the K-beauty and wellness industry. As part of CJ Group, a global lifestyle company based in South Korea, OLIVE YOUNG delivers the value of healthy beauty to customers everywhere.

VISIT US AT:

us.oliveyoung.com

linkedin.com/cj-olive-young-usa

MEDIA CONTACT:

[email protected]

SOURCE CJ OLIVE YOUNG