OLIVE YOUNG DEBUTS IN THE U.S. WITH FIRST STORE IN PASADENA

What is OLIVE YOUNG bringing to the U.S. beauty market?

Located at 58 W Colorado Blvd, the 8,647-square-foot OLIVE YOUNG Pasadena marks a significant milestone in OLIVE YOUNG's global expansion, bringing Korea's leading beauty and lifestyle retail experience directly to U.S. consumers. Inspired by the fast-moving beauty culture and retail energy of Seoul, the store offers a highly curated assortment of trending K-beauty, wellness, and globally popular brands across skincare, makeup, hair care, wellness, and lifestyle categories.

Customers can explore products curated by OLIVE YOUNG, Korea's leading beauty and lifestyle retailer with 27 years of expertise. The assortment brings together emerging viral hits, innovative skincare and beauty products, and bestsellers loved by Korean consumers, alongside globally recognized brands that already resonate with local shoppers. Backed by OLIVE YOUNG's data-driven curation, the selection reflects current Korean beauty trends while offering immersive in-store experiences designed to make beauty discovery more interactive, personalized, and accessible.

How does OLIVE YOUNG personalize the beauty shopping experience?

OLIVE YOUNG is designed to deliver a personalized beauty shopping experience by creating category-specific zones throughout the store, where each space is tailored to help customers easily discover products based on their individual needs.

Within each category, customers can shop by key factors such as ingredients, skin concerns, product function, and texture, making it easier to find the right fit. The store also emphasizes a "try before you buy" experience, supported by dedicated skincare-focused displays for key categories such as serums, toner pads, sunscreens, and beauty devices, along with water-basin stations designed specifically for double cleansing, allowing customers to test products in a more hands-on and experiential way.

Our stores also offer complimentary services, from skin scans to scalp analysis, inspired by OLIVE YOUNG's popular services in Korea, guiding customers to understand their needs and start building their own routines. Through personalized skin scanning technology, customers can better understand their skin concerns and receive tailored product recommendations, bringing a more customized and interactive approach to beauty retail.

The store also features a "THE BEAUTY LAB" zone, where customers can learn the fundamentals of healthy beauty through expert-guided sessions built around skin scan insights. These one-point sessions, called "Skincare Lessons," are designed to make K-beauty routines more accessible and personalized, covering topics such as sunscreen, toner pads, serum layering, and double cleansing tailored to individual beauty needs.

What brands and products are available at OLIVE YOUNG in the U.S.?

At launch in the U.S., OLIVE YOUNG will offer approximately 400 brands and 5,000 SKUs across skincare, makeup, hair care, wellness, and inner beauty through its connected online and offline retail experience. The curated assortment features leading K-beauty brands such as Anua, Biodance, fwee, MEDIHEAL, Mise-en-scène, rom&nd, Torriden and Unove alongside inner beauty brands including FOODOLOGY and InnerB. The assortment also includes globally recognized brands such as CeraVe, Hero, Kiehl's, Lancôme, La Roche-Posay, Sol de Janeiro, Supergoop!, The Ordinary, Touchland, and Urban Decay.

What exclusive in-store experiences and promotions are offered?

OLIVE YOUNG offers a range of signature promotional programs designed to highlight its merchandising expertise and enhance the in-store experience:

O.Y Picks: OLIVE YOUNG's signature, trend-led promotion featuring new and buzzworthy products curated by its merchandising team around seasonal themes and emerging beauty trends. Rooted in the brand's deep expertise in the Korean market, the program highlights a dynamic mix of standout launches and high-interest items. Through the "Shop the Spotlight" booster program, selected products are featured in bi-weekly campaigns with additional discounts and prominent in-store visibility to drive discovery and conversion.

OLIVE YOUNG's signature, trend-led promotion featuring new and buzzworthy products curated by its merchandising team around seasonal themes and emerging beauty trends. Rooted in the brand's deep expertise in the Korean market, the program highlights a dynamic mix of standout launches and high-interest items. Through the "Shop the Spotlight" booster program, selected products are featured in bi-weekly campaigns with additional discounts and prominent in-store visibility to drive discovery and conversion. Brand Showcase: A dedicated space highlighting leading brands and their hero products. At launch through the end of July, featured brands will include Mediheal and Urban Decay, with additional brands introduced on a rolling basis.

A dedicated space highlighting leading brands and their hero products. At launch through the end of July, featured brands will include Mediheal and Urban Decay, with additional brands introduced on a rolling basis. Season Special: Rotating assortments of seasonal essentials tailored to the U.S. market and local calendar, offering timely and relevant product recommendations.

Rotating assortments of seasonal essentials tailored to the U.S. market and local calendar, offering timely and relevant product recommendations. O.Y Treats: A retailer-led sampling experience designed to provide high-value samples throughout the customer journey. Unlike traditional sampling models, this program enables customers to discover products at multiple touchpoints in-store. Sample kits will also be available for new member sign-ups, along with additional in-store benefits.

In addition, OLIVE YOUNG launched an enhanced three-tier membership loyalty program in the U.S.—Friend, Green, and Gold—designed to drive engagement and repeat visits. The program offers competitive point accrual rates, tier-based rewards, and seamless earn-and-redeem benefits across both online and offline channels, along with perks such as sign-up rewards, birthday benefits, and point multiplier events. Building on this, OLIVE YOUNG will introduce membership-focused promotions, offering bonus points and exclusive tier-based benefits.

O.Y Members' Week: Launching in July and held during the first seven days of each month, this program will offer tier-based rewards, including bonus points and exclusive member benefits.

OLIVE YOUNG also debuted its U.S. e-commerce platform, expanding access to customers nationwide. The OLIVE YOUNG U.S. online store offers benefits such as free shipping on orders over $35, promotional campaigns, product reviews, and rewards programs. Customers across the U.S. can enjoy shopping OLIVE YOUNG products with no additional shipping or import duty burden, creating a more convenient and accessible way to discover beauty and lifestyle products.

"At OLIVE YOUNG, we aim to create a space where customers can discover what works best for them — both in-store and online," said Gaeun Kwon, CEO of OLIVE YOUNG USA. "Our U.S. debut marks an important step in bringing a more personalized and seamless beauty discovery experience to American consumers, grounded in our strengths in curation, innovation, and customer experience."

"We see OLIVE YOUNG not only as a destination for K-beauty, but as a discovery platform that brings together diverse beauty, wellness, and lifestyle brands from Korea and beyond," added CEO Kwon. "Our goal is to help customers continuously discover something new — from emerging trends and innovative products to routines and brands that fit their individual lifestyles. By connecting our physical store and digital platform, we hope to make beauty discovery more accessible, relevant, and inspiring for American consumers."

Guided by its identity as the Beauty & Lifestyle Store for Everyday Young, OLIVE YOUNG will continue to evolve as a global trendsetting beauty and health company, focused on bringing a dynamic and personalized beauty experience to customers worldwide.

The Pasadena store opening will mark the beginning of OLIVE YOUNG's U.S. journey, as the company continues efforts to expand its presence and connect with customers both in-store and online.

ABOUT OLIVE YOUNG:

Established in 1999, OLIVE YOUNG is South Korea's leading beauty and lifestyle retailer, dedicated to helping everyone live a healthy and beautiful life. The brand philosophy, "All Live Young," reflects OLIVE YOUNG's vision of inspiring customers to embrace wellness and beauty at every stage of life. Through its flagship store and online platforms, OLIVE YOUNG offers a curated selection of trendy and innovative K-beauty and wellness products, loved by customers worldwide. With over 1,380 stores in South Korea, more than 20 years of expertise, and strong global partnerships, OLIVE YOUNG continues to set the standard for innovation, accessibility, and customer-focused retail in the K-beauty and wellness industry. As part of CJ Group, a global lifestyle company based in South Korea, OLIVE YOUNG delivers the value of healthy beauty to customers everywhere.

VISIT US AT:

us.oliveyoung.com

linkedin.com/cj-olive-young-usa

MEDIA CONTACT:

[email protected]

SOURCE CJ OLIVE YOUNG