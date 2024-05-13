Bio-K Plus Officially Launches New Line of Shelf-Stable Probiotic Capsules with Multi-Benefit Health Solutions and makes its Debut in the US Mass Channel

NEW YORK, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Bio-K Plus, a Kerry Company and pioneer in the probiotic sector, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new line of multi-benefit, shelf stable, vegan and gluten free probiotic capsules catering to consumers' specific needs. This innovative line of specialized wellness features Bio-K+'s proprietary strains and/or scientifically supported extra ingredients for immune health, women's health, stress support and bowel support.

New Bio-K+ Multi-benefit Probiotic Capsules (CNW Group/Bio-K+, A Kerry Company)

The new line includes Extra Immune Health† with Wellmune® (yeast beta glucan) and Extra Stress Support† with Sensoril® (ashwagandha extract) probiotic capsules, which deliver high-quality probiotics to the digestive system along with other clinically studied benefits promoting immune health† or everyday stress support.† These formulas, already available in drinkable format, are now conveniently offered for on-the-go in shelf stable capsules, containing 25 billion CFU probiotic cultures per serving guaranteed until the expiration date when stored at room temperature. Moreover, they feature targeted release technology for proper delivery of probiotic bacteria in the gut.

The Advanced Bowel Support (ABS)† probiotic capsules contain 50 billion CFU per capsule of Bio-K+'s scientifically supported formula, studied for over 20 years. Research indicates ABS helps with maintenance of quality of life score1*, helps normalize bowel habits and relieve occasional abdominal discomfort.†

Recognizing the significant demand for women's health supplements,2 Bio-K+ introduces Women's Health† probiotic capsules. These capsules feature scientifically supported probiotic strains L. rhamnosus GR-1TM and L. reuteri RC-14TM, the world's most documented urogenital strains for women's health, backed by over 60 peer-reviewed scientific publications in the past 20 years.

The full line will be available at Sprouts Farmers Market and other health food stores nationwide. Additionally, Bio-K+ makes its first footprint in the mass channel with the introduction of Advanced Bowel Support (ABS)† and Extra Stress Support† with Sensoril® (ashwagandha) probiotic capsules at Walmart stores across the United States. "We are so excited to enter the US mass channel for the very first time with a partner like Walmart; will be a game-changer for the brand," says Fan Bonnett, Vice President of Bio-K+ Plus.

More about Bio-K Plus, A Kerry company

Founded in 1994, Bio-K Plus is part of Kerry Group, a world leader in taste and nutrition for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical markets, since October 2020. Based in Quebec, Canada, Bio-K+ is a probiotic industry leader & pioneer who specializes in the manufacturing of probiotics supported by 20+ years of scientific and clinical research. The company is strongly committed to developing new, innovative products that support the health of people around the world. For more information, visit biokplus.com.

1 Preston, K. et al. (2018). Benef Microbes, 9(5), 697-706, Ship, N. et al. (2019, October). 2 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (2022), Bacterial Vaginosis * The quality of life score is a model used to measure and assess quality of life in eight validated domains: interference with activity, food avoidance, health worry, social reaction, sexual, relationship, body image, and dysphoria.

† These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

