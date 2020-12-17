Bio-Process Systems Alliance Announces Board Members for 2021/2022

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bio-Process Systems Alliance (BPSA), the international industry association of the single-use bio-processing industry, is pleased to announce it expanded its Board of Directors to 19 members to lead the organization in 2021/2022 during its recent election. These Board Members will serve staggered two-year terms.

"Our newly expanded Board is an excellent cross-section of our membership," said BPSA Chairman Jeff Carter of Cytiva, now entering his second term. "I thank them for their desire to volunteer to serve BPSA, and I truly look forward to working with them to continue to focus on the essential and safe utilization of single-use manufacturing equipment in vaccine, biopharmaceutical and cell and gene therapy production."

The complete roster of Board Members is as follows:

BPSA Executive Board Officers: 2021/2022:

Chair: Jeff Carter , Cytiva

, Cytiva First Vice-Chair: Mark Petrich , Merck & Co., Inc.

, Merck & Co., Inc. Second Vice-Chair: Joseph St. Laurent , Chemic Laboratories, Inc.

, Chemic Laboratories, Inc. BPSA Treasurer: Eric Isberg , Savillex

, Savillex Corporate Secretary: Janmeet Anant , MilliporeSigma

, MilliporeSigma Chair, Scientific Advisory Board: Kirsten Strahlendorf , Sanofi Pasteur

At-Large Directors (newly elected/re-elected) through 2022:

Todd Andrews , CPC

, CPC Ralph Daumke , FILTROX AG

, FILTROX AG Patrick Evrard , Pall Biotech

, Pall Biotech Scott Herskovitz , Qosina Corporation

, Qosina Corporation Ben Johnson , Nordson Medical

, Nordson Medical Charlotte Masy , GSK Vaccines

, GSK Vaccines Robert Sassa , W. L. Gore & Associates

, W. L. Gore & Associates Elisabeth Vachette , Sartorius Stedim Biotech

At-Large Directors continuing through 2021:

Ken Baker , AdvantaPure/New Age Industries

, AdvantaPure/New Age Industries Eva Heintz , Solvay Specialty Polymers

, Solvay Specialty Polymers Todd Kapp , Entegris, Inc.

, Entegris, Inc. Clive Wingar , Thermo Fisher Scientific

"Our expanded Board represents the entire value chain of the single-use industry, inclusive of resin producers, component manufacturers, system integrators, global OEM suppliers, analytical laboratories and end-users," said BPSA Executive Director Kevin Ott. "It is a decidedly international group – reflecting the rapid global adoption of single-use bioprocessing systems for production of critical vaccines and therapies."

The BPSA Board of Directors will hold its first virtual meeting in January 2021, and plans monthly sessions throughout the year.

About BPSA

The Bio-Process Systems Alliance (BPSA), an affiliated organization of the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA), was formed in 2005 as an industry-led corporate member industry association dedicated to encouraging and accelerating the adoption of single-use manufacturing technologies used in the production of biopharmaceuticals and vaccines. BPSA facilitates education, sharing of best practices, development of consensus guides and business-to-business networking opportunities among its member company employees. For more information, visit www.bpsalliance.org, or contact Executive Director Kevin Ott at [email protected].

SOURCE Bio-Process Systems Alliance (BPSA)

