Bio-Process Systems Alliance Elects Board Members for 2020-2021 Terms

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bio-Process Systems Alliance (BPSA), the international industry association of the single-use bio-processing industry, is pleased to announce the election of Board of Directors members who will serve two-year terms in leadership roles through December 31, 2021.

"The recent election of 2021 Board members reflects a diverse set of individuals who are corporate leaders in the single-use industry, in both the U.S. and EU," said Kevin Ott, BPSA Executive Director.

"BPSA's strength is tied to the "full house" concept, in that the whole single-use value-chain is represented on our Board, inclusive of a resin supplier, several component makers and system integrators, a laboratory, and multiple end-users. We appreciate this diversity of perspectives, as it makes BPSA a stronger organization" commented Jeff Carter, GE Healthcare, Chairman of BPSA.

Elected to the BPSA Executive Board as officers for the 2020-2021 term are:

BPSA Treasurer: Eric Isberg , Savillex

Corporate Secretary: Janmeet Anant , Millipore Sigma

BPSA Board of Directors members elected to serve for the term of 2020-2021 are:

Ken Baker , AdvantaPure/NewAge Industries

Eva Heintz , Solvay Specialty Polymers

Kirsten Strahlendorf , Sanofi Pasteur

Clive Wingar , Thermo Fisher Scientific

Todd Kapp , Entegris, Inc.

Continuing their roles on the Executive Board through 2020 are:

Chair: Jeff Carter , GE Healthcare

, GE Healthcare First Vice-Chair: Mark Petrich , Merck & Co., Inc.

, Merck & Co., Inc. Second Vice-Chair: Joseph St. Laurent , Chemic Laboratories, Inc.

BPSA Board of Directors members continuing through 2020 are:

Ken Davis , Nordson Medical

, Nordson Medical Brendan Lucey , Gemini BioProducts

, Gemini BioProducts Charlotte Masy , GSK

, GSK Hélène Pora, Pall Biotech

Elisabeth Vachette , Sartorius Stedim Biotech

The board convenes four times per year, with adjunct business meetings on a monthly basis. BPSA currently has 60 corporate members and is the primary industry association for the single-use industry. BPSA is headquartered in Arlington, VA, and has represented the full value-chain of single-use interests since 2005.

About BPSA

The Bio-Process Systems Alliance (BPSA) was formed in 2005 as an industry-led corporate member industry association dedicated to encouraging and accelerating the adoption of single-use manufacturing technologies used in the production of biopharmaceuticals and vaccines. BPSA facilitates education, sharing of best practices, development of consensus guides and business-to-business networking opportunities among its member company employees. For more information, please visit www.bpsalliance.org, or contact Executive Director Kevin Ott at kott@socma.org.

SOURCE Bio-Process Systems Alliance (BPSA)