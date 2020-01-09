Bio-Process Systems Alliance Elects Board Members for 2020-2021 Terms

News provided by

Bio-Process Systems Alliance (BPSA)

Jan 09, 2020, 10:05 ET

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bio-Process Systems Alliance (BPSA), the international industry association of the single-use bio-processing industry, is pleased to announce the election of Board of Directors members who will serve two-year terms in leadership roles through December 31, 2021. 

"The recent election of 2021 Board members reflects a diverse set of individuals who are corporate leaders in the single-use industry, in both the U.S. and EU," said Kevin Ott, BPSA Executive Director.

"BPSA's strength is tied to the "full house" concept, in that the whole single-use value-chain is represented on our Board, inclusive of a resin supplier, several component makers and system integrators, a laboratory, and multiple end-users.  We appreciate this diversity of perspectives, as it makes BPSA a stronger organization" commented Jeff Carter, GE Healthcare, Chairman of BPSA.

Elected to the BPSA Executive Board as officers for the 2020-2021 term are:

  • BPSA Treasurer: Eric Isberg, Savillex
  • Corporate Secretary: Janmeet Anant, Millipore Sigma

BPSA Board of Directors members elected to serve for the term of 2020-2021 are:

  • Ken Baker, AdvantaPure/NewAge Industries
  • Eva Heintz, Solvay Specialty Polymers
  • Kirsten Strahlendorf, Sanofi Pasteur
  • Clive Wingar, Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Todd Kapp, Entegris, Inc.

Continuing their roles on the Executive Board through 2020 are:

  • Chair: Jeff Carter, GE Healthcare
  • First Vice-Chair: Mark Petrich, Merck & Co., Inc.
  • Second Vice-Chair: Joseph St. Laurent, Chemic Laboratories, Inc.

BPSA Board of Directors members continuing through 2020 are:

  • Ken Davis, Nordson Medical
  • Brendan Lucey, Gemini BioProducts
  • Charlotte Masy, GSK
  • Hélène Pora, Pall Biotech
  • Elisabeth Vachette, Sartorius Stedim Biotech

The board convenes four times per year, with adjunct business meetings on a monthly basis. BPSA currently has 60 corporate members and is the primary industry association for the single-use industry.  BPSA is headquartered in Arlington, VA, and has represented the full value-chain of single-use interests since 2005.

About BPSA

The Bio-Process Systems Alliance (BPSA) was formed in 2005 as an industry-led corporate member industry association dedicated to encouraging and accelerating the adoption of single-use manufacturing technologies used in the production of biopharmaceuticals and vaccines. BPSA facilitates education, sharing of best practices, development of consensus guides and business-to-business networking opportunities among its member company employees. For more information, please visit www.bpsalliance.org, or contact Executive Director Kevin Ott at kott@socma.org.

SOURCE Bio-Process Systems Alliance (BPSA)

You just read:

Bio-Process Systems Alliance Elects Board Members for 2020-2021 Terms

News provided by

Bio-Process Systems Alliance (BPSA)

Jan 09, 2020, 10:05 ET