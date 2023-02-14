BIO-TECHNE AND CELL SIGNALING TECHNOLOGY ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO VALIDATE SIMPLE WESTERN ANTIBODIES

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) and Cell Signaling Technology ( CST ) announced today the addition of Simple Western™ validation to CST antibodies. This will allow researchers in various disciplines an easier way to study important molecular signaling pathways on a trusted and validated platform. Obtaining accurate data efficiently and fast is key to advancing drug discovery and development. This ongoing partnership will allow for an expanded menu of Simple Western validated antibodies for various targets across multiple disciplines.

Simple Western systems from ProteinSimple, a Bio-Techne brand, are the only fully automated western blotting solutions for protein detection and characterization, providing results in as little as 3 hours. Cell Signaling Technology (CST) is a leader in the development of antibodies and other related reagents used to elucidate cell signaling pathways that dictate cellular behavior and impact human health. CST has completed assay optimization and validation on the Simple Western platform for a number of their antibodies, making it easier than ever to develop new robust and quantitative immunoassays for the detection and quantification of phospho and total proteins. Researchers who choose CST primary antibodies with Simple Western validation can simply dilute the antibody to the recommended dilution range found on the data sheet and product page. CST antibodies are compatible with the standard Simple Western protocol, which helps users seamlessly incorporate these rigorously validated antibodies into their existing workflows.

"We are excited to partner with Cell Signaling Technology as it combines the strengths of our respective companies to provide researchers with new, more quantitative ways to interrogate signaling pathways," commented Will Geist, President of Bio-Techne's Protein Sciences Segment. "The assay optimization efforts completed for this additional antibody catalog will help scientists get groundbreaking results even faster."

"Reproducibility has never been more important as more biotherapeutics advance to the clinic. We continue to strive to help scientists understand the disease mechanisms and signaling events responsible, and this partnership will help get the needed data faster. Our partnership with Bio-Techne, and their Simple Western platforms, shows how we can form bridges for our common customers," said Roberto Polakiewicz, Cell Signaling Technology, Chief Scientific Officer.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnosis. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $1.1 billion in net sales in fiscal 2022 and has approximately 3,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit http://www.bio-techne.com

About Cell Signaling Technology

Cell Signaling Technology (CST) is a different kind of life sciences company—one founded, owned, and run by active research scientists, with the highest standards of product and service quality, technological innovation, and scientific rigor. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts, USA, CST employs over 400 people worldwide. We consistently provide fellow scientists around the globe with best-in-class products and services to fuel their quests for discovery. CST is a company of caring people driven by a devotion to facilitating good science—a company committed to doing the right thing for our Customers, our communities, and our planet.

