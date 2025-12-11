Bio-Techne Partners with the Wyss Center Geneva to Advance Automated 3D Multiomics Technology and Accelerate Spatial Biology

Collaboration aims to automate RNA and protein detection in 3D tissue specimens, reducing complexity and technical barriers.





Innovation has the potential to improve preclinical research by reducing reliance on animal testing through New Approach Methodologies (NAMs) such as organoids and predictive modeling, enabling new directions and scale in advanced biomedical studies.





Partnership underscores Bio-Techne's commitment to drive innovation and accelerate the broad adoption of spatial biology.

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH), a global provider of life science tools, reagents, and diagnostic products, today announced a strategic collaboration between one of its spatial biology brands, Lunaphore, and the Wyss Center for Bio and Neuroengineering (Wyss Geneva) to develop an automated workflow for simultaneous RNA and protein detection in 3D specimens. The project will enable high-resolution multiomic analysis within intact 3D samples.

Bio-Techne's current multiomic spatial biology technologies deliver unparalleled insights in 2D, enabling breakthroughs in disease research and therapeutic development. The Wyss initiative aims to extend these capabilities into 3D, unlocking an even deeper understanding of tissue structure and cellular interactions.

The partnership seeks to overcome the limitations of traditional approaches and manual processes, which often restrict the ability to capture the true complexity of biological systems. By automating multiomic analysis in 3D using thicker sections, this innovation has the potential to accelerate drug discovery, enhance diagnostic development, and reduce dependence on animal models by advancing organoid research and broader AI-driven predictive modeling, expanding both scientific progress and ethical research practices.

"3D multiomics will greatly enhance spatial insights gathering in the future, with the power to transform how we understand biology. However, to unlock its full impact, we must make it accessible to every researcher, everywhere. Partnering with Bio-Techne is an extraordinary opportunity to turn that ambition into reality," said Dr. Stéphane Pages, Director of Neuroimaging at Wyss Geneva.

"This collaboration reflects Bio-Techne's commitment to advancing spatial biology through meaningful partnerships and cutting-edge technology," said Matt McManus, President of the Diagnostics and Spatial Biology Segment at Bio-Techne. "By combining our expertise in RNA and protein detection with Wyss Geneva's leadership in 3D translational research, we are enabling new possibilities in preclinical modeling and accelerating the path from discovery to impact."

The partnership expands Bio-Techne's broader strategy to make spatial biology technologies more accessible and foster innovation in life sciences and diagnostics. By lowering technical barriers and increasing analytical depth, the collaboration with Wyss Geneva positions Bio-Techne as a leader in next-generation research tools, enabling scientists to study biology in its actual spatial context.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With hundreds of thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated over $1.2 billion in net sales in fiscal 2025 and has approximately 3,100 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit https://www.bio-techne.com or follow the Company on social media at LinkedIn, X, or YouTube.

About Wyss Center for Bio and Neuroengineering

The Wyss Center for Bio and Neuroengineering (Wyss Geneva) is an independent, not-for-profit neuro venture builder based at Campus Biotech in Geneva. Combining expertise in AI, bioengineering, and neuroengineering, the Center develops technologies to restore neural functions and advance precision therapies for brain and mental health disorders. Founded in 2014 with the support of Swiss entrepreneur and philanthropist Hansjörg Wyss, the Center partners with ventures, academia, industry, and investors to accelerate neurotechnology innovation. Learn more on our website and follow us on social media.

