BIO-TECHNE ANNOUNCES 2023 INVESTOR DAY AND WEBCAST

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced that management will host its 2023 Investor Day on Friday, September 8, 2023, starting at 8:30 a.m. EDT. The meeting will take place at the JW Marriott Essex House New York, 160 Central Park South, New York City.

The Investor Day will feature presentations from members of Bio-Techne's senior leadership team followed by Q&A.

Interested institutional investors and analysts unable to attend are invited to access the live webcast or a replay of the meeting by going to the Investor Relations section of the Bio-Techne website at https://investors.bio-techne.com.

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-quality purified proteins and reagent solutions - notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, T-Cell activation and gene editing technologies. Bio-Techne's product portfolio also includes protein analysis solutions, sold under the ProteinSimple brand name, offering researchers efficient and streamlined options for automated Western blot and multiplexed ELISA workflow. These reagent and protein analysis solutions are sold to biomedical researchers as well as clinical research laboratories and constitute the Protein Sciences Segment. Bio-Techne also develops and manufactures diagnostic products including FDA-regulated controls, calibrators, blood gas and clinical chemistry controls and custom assay development on dedicated clinical instruments. Bio-Techne's genomic tools include advanced tissue-based in situ hybridization assays (ISH) for research and clinical use, sold under the ACD brand as well as a portfolio of clinical molecular diagnostic oncology assays, including the ExoDx® Prostate test for prostate cancer diagnosis. These diagnostic and genomic products comprise Bio-Techne's Diagnostics and Genomics Segment. Bio-Techne products are integral components of scientific investigations into biological processes and molecular diagnostics, revealing the nature, diagnosis, etiology and progression of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $1.1 billion in net sales in fiscal 2023 and has approximately 3,200 employees worldwide.

