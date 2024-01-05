BIO-TECHNE ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF MATTHEW F. McMANUS AS PRESIDENT, DIAGNOSTICS AND GENOMICS SEGMENT

News provided by

Bio-Techne Corporation

05 Jan, 2024, 07:00 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced Matthew F. McManus has been appointed President, Diagnostics and Genomics Segment, effective January 8, 2024. Dr. McManus succeeds Kim Kelderman, who will become Bio-Techne's Chief Executive Officer effective February 1, 2024.

Dr. McManus has over two decades of experience as a senior life sciences leader, most recently serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for Azenta, where he was responsible for Life Sciences Products, Services, and all commercial operations of the business. Previously, Dr. McManus was Senior Vice President and General Manager of Bio-Techne's Molecular Diagnostics Division following its acquisition of Asuragen, where Dr. McManus served as President and CEO. Dr. McManus currently serves as the Chairman of the Board of Directors for ANSA, a company commercializing disruptive capabilities in gene synthesis and cell & gene therapy markets. Dr. McManus received his M.D. and Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, his MBA from Boston College, and his B.A. in Economics from College of the Holy Cross.

"I am excited for Matt's return to Bio-Techne," said Kim Kelderman, Bio-Techne's Chief Operating Officer and in-coming Chief Executive Officer. "Matt's successful prior leadership of Bio-Techne's Molecular Diagnostics Division, combined with his breadth of life science experience and knowledge make him the perfect fit for this role. Matt is the ideal candidate to take the Diagnostics and Genomics Segment through its next phase of growth."

About Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)
Contact: David Clair, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
[email protected]
612-656-4416

SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation

Also from this source

BIO-TECHNE TO SHOWCASE CELL AND GENE THERAPY MANUFACTURING TOOLS AT PHACILITATE ADVANCED THERAPIES WEEK 2024

BIO-TECHNE TO SHOWCASE CELL AND GENE THERAPY MANUFACTURING TOOLS AT PHACILITATE ADVANCED THERAPIES WEEK 2024

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced it will present its portfolio of products and solutions to enable cell and gene therapy...
BIO-TECHNE TO PRESENT AT THE 42nd ANNUAL J.P. MORGAN HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

BIO-TECHNE TO PRESENT AT THE 42nd ANNUAL J.P. MORGAN HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced that Kim Kelderman, current Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Executive Officer effective...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.