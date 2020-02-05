Bio-Techne Announces Availability Of Next Generation ELISA Kits

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH), a global leader and the most cited manufacturer of immunoassay kits, announced the release of the Quantikine QuicKit™ ELISA product line. This next generation ELISA product line expands the capabilities of our legacy Quantikine® ELISA kits, enabling researchers to accomplish more in their day, without compromising quality. These assays provide accurate quantitation of proteins in serum, plasma, and cell supernates in just 90 minutes .

Quantikine QuicKits expand the Quantikine ELISA family, leveraging 30 years of experience in designing, manufacturing, and optimizing immunoassay kits. These highly sensitive assays are developed with Bio-Techne's R&D Systems antibodies, ensuring long term consistency and reproducibility. The initial offering of 10 new assays is focused on targets most relevant for researchers studying human immunology, with plans for future product line expansion.

Dave Eansor, President of Bio-Techne's Protein Sciences Segment, commented, "Bio-Techne is committed to continually improving our customers' experience by providing high quality products that are easy to use. The Quantikine QuicKit ELISAs not only simplify the workflow, but also reduce the time to results, enabling researchers to answer their scientific questions faster."

The Quantikine QuicKit ELISAs are the latest member of Bio-Techne's broad immunoassay offering – ranging from a la cart kit components, to fully validated ELISA kits, to our automated immunoassay platform, Ella. To learn more, please visit www.rndsystems.com/products/elisas

About Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH)

