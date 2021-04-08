Bio-Techne Announces Commercial Release of Abby Automated Western System for Simple Western and Introduces Stellar Modules for Jess

MINNEAPOLIS, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) today announced that ProteinSimple, a Bio-Techne brand, released Abby, its next generation chemiluminescence system that automates traditional Western blotting. This latest addition to the Simple Western product family offers picogram-level sensitivity through chemiluminescence detection along with the ability to perform sequential immunoassays using RePlex™. Abby is accompanied by the latest version of Compass software for Simple Western that adds to its publication-ready data analysis tools extensive lane view annotation capabilities that save hours typically spent editing in other programs. In addition, ProteinSimple has announced the pending release of Stellar™ NIR and IR modules for Jess™ which will set a new industry standard for fluorescence Western blotting sensitivity.

ProteinSimple's Simple Western systems are automated, hands-free, blot-free, Western platforms that deliver fully analyzed and quantitated results on 24 samples in as little as 3 hours. The RePlex™ feature, now available on the Abby and Jess systems, enables detection of phosphorylated target and total target levels as well as the ability to multiplex multiple targets in consecutive immunoassays. RePlex also allows total protein detection to be performed within the same capillary as an immunoassay, replacing the need to rely on variable biological loading controls and resulting in consistent normalized immunoassay data that meets the highest publication requirements set by top level journals and grant agencies.

The Stellar fluorescence modules for Jess provide low picogram sensitivity that is in the same range as Simple Western's unparalleled chemiluminescence detection.

"We are excited about the addition of Abby to an already powerful Simple Western portfolio," commented Steve Crouse, Vice President and General Manager of Bio-Techne's Analytical Solutions Division. "In addition, the unmatched fluorescence sensitivity of the Stellar modules will open up new experimental possibilities in Western analysis."

Traditional Western blots have many drawbacks in fast-moving research settings including being slow, labor intensive and lacking reproducibility. Simple Western systems overcome the drawbacks of traditional western blots by providing automation, rapid time to quantitative results, and reproducibility. Proprietary RePlex technology removes the labor and inconsistency involved with traditional stripping and reprobing by leveraging Simple Western's unique sample immobilization chemistry and automating antibody removal and immunoassay steps.

"The Abby system for Simple Western leverages the unique RePlex capability which has dramatically sped up the workflows of our customers while lowering their consumables cost," stated Dave Eansor, President of Bio-Techne's Protein Sciences Segment. "I'm thrilled to be able to also announce the pending arrival of Stellar modules that will also change how scientists think about Western analysis."

The Abby system from Bio-Techne is intended for research use only. To learn more, visit: https://www.proteinsimple.com/abby.html

