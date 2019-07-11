Bio-Techne Announces Commercial Release Of RNAscope® HiPlex Assay: A Multiplex In Situ Hybridization Assay For Tissues

MINNEAPOLIS, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) today announced the expansion of the Advanced Cell Diagnostics™-branded RNAscope platform with release of the RNAscope HiPlex Assay. The RNAscope platform is an advanced in situ hybridization assay that enables visualization of single-molecule gene expression with single-cell resolution directly in intact tissues.

The RNAscope HiPlex Assay enables researchers to gain greater insights into cellular mechanisms and functions by combining a simplistic workflow with the capability of simultaneously detecting up to twelve RNA targets. Comprehensive spatial studies require tools that permit higher multiplexing capabilities with minimal time, simple processing, and quality performance, while conserving precious samples. Such multiplexing cannot be achieved with traditional in situ hybridization techniques. The RNAscope HiPlex Assay utilizes Bio-Techne's patented signal amplification and background suppression technology to deliver unrivalled specificity and sensitivity with optimal signal generation. Using this assay, researchers are able to perform experiments that generate more data per sample with better characterization of the samples, such as identifying specific cell types with known cellular markers, without compromising the morphological features of the tissue in question.

Jacob Swanson at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City, NY, commented, "The RNAscope HiPlex Assay allows a researcher to add histological context to scRNAseq data, which is important for fully understanding the biology of distinct cell populations. Being able to stain a single section of tissue with up to twelve mRNA probes makes the RNAscope HiPlex Assay a powerful tool for distinguishing cell types in situ. I would recommend the RNAscope HiPlex Assay to anyone looking to visualize distinct populations of cells from scRNAseq data in situ."

Kim Kelderman, President of Bio-Techne's Diagnostics and Genomics Segment, commented, "We are pleased to expand our in situ RNA tissue analysis leadership position with the release of the RNAscope HiPlex Assay. This is a new platform that is built on our proprietary RNAscope core technology. Our aim is to provide researchers with a platform to precisely characterize cells and gain greater understanding of the transcriptome in a complex and heterogeneous tissue environment through higher plexing."

The RNAscope HiPlex Assay kits from Bio-Techne is intended for research use only.

