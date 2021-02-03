Bio-Techne Announces Expanded Simple Plex Immunoassay Cartridge Portfolio

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced that ProteinSimple, a Bio-Techne brand, has expanded its Simple PlexTM immunoassay cartridge portfolio to include nine new cartridge formats. These new cartridge offerings provide Simple Plex users with increased flexibility in the number of samples and biomarker assays run on each cartridge. Simple Plex assay cartridges, run on the EllaTM platform, utilizing state-of-the-art microfluidics to deliver a fully automated immunoassay solution. Researchers can customize cartridge lots from a menu of over 200 validated assays. Until now, Simple Plex assay cartridges were only available in formats delivering one, four, or eight assays run simultaneously. The expanded portfolio of cartridge offerings provides users new options to better align their assay panels with the throughput requirements of their studies.

Dave Eansor, President of Bio-Techne's Protein Sciences Segment commented, "This expanded selection of Simple Plex cartridges offers researchers the flexibility to automate their immunoassay workflow for projects of any scope or size using the Ella platform."

The Ella platform allows users to perform high-quality immunoassays with no manual intervention, enabling sub-picogram level sensitivity, 4+ logs of dynamic range and a high level of reproducibility. Ella's innovative immunoassay workflow decreases the potential for user error and empowers staff to spend their time on higher value activities. Factory calibration of each Simple Plex assay cartridge eliminates the need to generate standard curves. Setting up an assay simply requires loading diluted samples into the cartridge. Once loaded, the Ella instrument performs every step of the immunoassay automatically, from wash steps to final quantification of results in just 90 minutes.

